Flyers place Nick Seeler on injured reserve and recall defenseman Adam Ginning

So Nick Seeler is human after all.

The Flyers announced that the shot-blocking ace, who has played through countless bumps and bruises this season, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury. Seeler suffered the injury in the second period of Monday’s game against St. Louis after blocking a heavy shot from 6-foot-6 Blues defenseman Colton Parayko. In a corresponding move, the Flyers recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from Lehigh Valley.

The news comes at an interesting time for Seeler, who is a coveted player ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline. But the Flyers value Seeler’s grit and impressive analytics and now seem likely to hold on to the rugged defenseman.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday morning that the Flyers are close to extending the contract of Seeler, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Seeler, who turns 31 in June, leads the NHL with 184 blocked shots and has established himself as a key culture player for the Orange and Black. The Minnesota native is due for a significant pay raise. He is playing on a league-minimum contract, but alongside Sean Walker, he has formed one of the league’s most effective defensive pairings in terms of analytics. The pair ranks in the top 10 in the league in Fenwick For % — percentage of unblocked shot attempts when they are on the ice — at 57.26% and expected goals for percentage (56.45%) among pairs that have played 400 or more minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Ginning is a 24-year-old Swedish defensive prospect. A second-round pick in 2018, Ginning played in his lone NHL game last season in April. In 52 games with Lehigh Valley, he has two goals, 11 assists, and is a minus-9. It is worth noting the Flyers also have fellow Phantom Ronnie Attard up with the team already with Rasmus Ristolainen and Jamie Drysdale both out injured.