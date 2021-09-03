Barring complications from COVID-19, the NHL plans to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The league and the players’ association on Friday reached an agreement with the International Hockey Federation to participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2014 in Sochi. The agreement allows for a withdrawal if the NHL and players’ association believe COVID-19 conditions make participation unsafe.

“We understand how passionately NHL players feel about representing and competing for their countries,” said Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner. “We are very pleased that we were able to conclude arrangements that will allow them to resume best-on-best competition on the Olympic stage.”

The NHL season will be stopped from Feb. 3-22 to accommodate the All-Star Game in Las Vegas and the Olympics, which end with the gold-medal game Feb. 20.

Defenseman Ivan Provorov is among the Flyers expected to participate in the Olympics. The defenseman is a lock to make Russia’s team, and Flyers center Sean Couturier has a strong chance to play for Team Canada, the tournament favorite.

Among other Flyers who are Olympic candidates: Cam Atkinson, Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee, USA; Claude Giroux and Carter Hart, Canada; Oskar Lindblom, Sweden; and Rasmus Ristolainen, Finland.

The Olympic rosters are expected to be announced by January. Twelve countries will participate in men’s hockey: Canada, which is the favorite, the United States, Germany and China in Group 4; Russia, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark in Group B; and Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia in Group C.

