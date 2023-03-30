Flyers coach John Tortorella will not be behind bench for game against Ottawa Senators

John Tortorella will not be behind the bench to coach the Flyers in their Thursday game against the Ottawa Senators.

Brad Shaw will run the bench.

Tortorella decided to watch from the press box at the Canadian Tire Centre.

He will sit with interim general manager Danny Briere. By doing so, he will be able to see the game from a different perspective, watching from up top. Players who have sat up top as healthy scratches or because of injuries have said that the game looks very different from there.

Tortorella also wanted to give Shaw the chance to coach the bench. He also did this in preseason.

