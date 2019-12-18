Carter Hart, who is 9-1-2 with a 1.57 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in home games, will face visiting Buffalo (16-12-7). … Joel Farabee, who will serve the second game of his three-game suspension Thursday, practiced with the team. Farabee said he didn’t think he would be suspended for three games, “but I’m the type of player who respects the game and respects their ruling. You can’t obsess about it now. You just have to accept it and move on.” Farabee said he “felt really bad” that Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault suffered a concussion on the hit Sunday. “I hope the best for him,” he said. … Raffl has started to take shots and should be ready to play in Anaheim on Dec. 29, the first day he is eligible to return from his long-term injured-reserve stint. ... The Sabres are 6-9-4 on the road.