Flyers’ John Tortorella on Joel Farabee’s ‘dumb penalty’: We have to understand the game situation

John Tortorella did not speak after the Flyers’ 7-5 loss to the Florida Panthers Thursday night.

“I just didn’t think it’d be productive,” the coach said Friday as his team practiced below the news conference room at the Flyers training center.

Some would say he should have been angry about Joel Farabee taking a penalty with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in regulation after the Flyers clawed their way back and were tied at 5. Farabee was responding to a check by Sam Bennett on Travis Sanheim along the boards in the offensive zone.

And while Farabee shouldered the blame, calling it “a dumb penalty,” the bench boss said it was a tough spot. He would have liked him to be more aware of the situational play — that the game was tied and the Panthers’ power play was already 2-for-4 — but understood that sticking up for each other is a big part of the team’s identity.

“I don’t want to condemn Joel, I don’t, because I know his heart’s in the right place,” Tortorella said. “But it’s a power play that’s rolling. We know it’s rolling. We had no answer for it, and we just couldn’t be sitting in the box.”

The Panthers did score, with Sam Reinhart burying the puck on the ensuing opportunity to take a 6-5 lead.

“I don’t want us to be a team that’s going to get pushed around,” Tortorella said. “I watched it today, I don’t think it’s a really bad hit [by Bennett], I don’t. It’s a shove. And I think we also have to understand where the situation in the game is. Sometimes being a team that’s strong is to be able to take hits, to be able to handle those type of situations, and in such a long year, there are other opportunities if you think you need retribution.”

Farabee conceded on Friday that part of his retaliation was Bennett — who, as most know, does not have the cleanest reputation — was taking liberties all night. Notably, late in the first period, the Panthers forward went to play the puck in the Flyers’ zone along the boards and put his elbow into the face of Travis Konecny. Farabee called it a “vicious elbow” on Konecny and then added, about Sanheim, “Our No. 1 defenseman gets absolutely crushed from behind. I’m on the ice and I make it a point that when I’m on the ice and things like that happen, I usually try to step in.”

“There was some prior stuff that happened in that game with that specific player that maybe that’s why I saw red a little bit,” Farabee said. “But I think as a group, we do a really good job sticking up for each other in all those situations. Yeah, but I take ownership of the dumb penalty late in the game.”

Breakaways

Before practice, the Flyers placed forward Nicolas Deslauriers on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 9, the last game he played. He is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Deslauriers left practice early on Wednesday and although Tortorella wasn’t sure exactly what happened, he said something appeared to tighten up on him earlier in the session when shooting and got worse. ... The Flyers also announced goalie Sam Ersson and defenseman Jamie Drysdale remain day-to-day and are on injured reserve. Ersson has been out with a lower-body injury and Drysdale has an upper-body injury. Of note, with Deslauriers on injured reserve and Helge Grans recently loaned back to Lehigh Valley, the Flyers have two roster spots open. Tortorella said on Friday that he misspoke when he said Ersson was an option against the Panthers. “We have a plan for Sam, and we’re going to follow through with it, so that’s probably my fault. ... The way I look at it is that he’s been practicing full with us, that’s when I consider it an option. He’s still on IR, him and Jamie are still on IR, but there is an absolute plan for what we’re going to do with Sam. What that is you’ll find out as we go through it.”

