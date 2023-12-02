Flyers overcome a pair of deficits and hold off the Penguins for shootout win

PITTSBURGH — They say the waiting is the hardest part, but after 23 games, the Flyers have a comeback win with a 4-3 shootout victory against the Penguins.

Trailing, 1-0 and 2-1, they fought back to take a 3-2 lead in the third period before Jake Guentzel almost took it all away. With 21 seconds left in regulation, Guentzel tied things up when he knocked the puck out of midair at the left post.

That was after a special 15 minutes for the Flyers when Scott Laughton scored a shorthanded goal in the third period before Tyson Foerster added a power-play marker.

Trailing, 2-1, Laughton outraced Evgeni Malkin after Nick Seeler cleared the puck off the glass. The Flyers alternate captain then outwaited Tristan Jarry before burying the puck. In a yell that probably was heard back in Philadelphia, he snapped a 12-game goal drought with his second of the season.

Then with a revamped power play, it was Foerster who skated into the left circle and let go of an absolute laser to beat Jarry stick side. Foerster used to be the net-front guy but was shifted to the left flank, and the move has reinvigorated the 21-year-old forward, who has three goals in two games, two of which have come with the man advantage.

Ersson rolls on

Everyone’s calendar may have flipped to December, but don’t tell Sam Ersson.

The Flyers rookie goalie went 4-2-0 with a 1.70 goals-against average, .926 save percentage, and one shutout in November, earning a mention from the NHL for Rookie of the Month honors. Considering he went 0-1-1 with a 5.91 GAA and .760 save percentage in October, the tables have turned.

Although he likes to face a lot of shots, there weren’t many to be had. The Flyers kept them to three in the first period and eight in the second before the Penguins turned it up with 15 in the third. He did see seven shots in overtime, including a Reilly Smith shot from the right circle, and Pittsburgh did have a chance after the Flyers were called for too many men with one minute to go, but Ersson only saw one shot on goal.

And while Ersson gave up three goals, two didn’t even come off the stick of a Pittsburgh player.

Facing a Penguins lineup that is littered with Hall of Famers but mired in the middle of the pack in goals-for-per-game, Kris Letang opened the scoring with a shot off Travis Sanheim. Then, with the game tied early in the third period, it was an Erik Karlsson shot that went off the skate of Guentzel in front.

Tippett doesn’t miss twice

Give Owen Tippett a second chance, and he rarely misses.

Just over a minute after he was stoned on a breakaway by Jarry, Tippett buried the puck with a sweet backhand.

Off a defensive zone faceoff loss, Tippett went out to his point on the right side but sprinted up the ice after Foerster intercepted a Karlsson pass attempt.

It is his eighth of the season and first since Nov. 18, the end of a stretch that featured five goals in four games.

