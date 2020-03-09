Voracek was minus-3 in the Flyers’ first 21 games, in which the Flyers had 24 points. Voracek is plus-18 since Game 22. They have 65 points in those 47 games, and they have vaulted to the top of the Metropolitan Division, and they have done so because all five players prioritize defense at all times -- especially the new, improved Voracek.