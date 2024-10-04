Flyers find motivation in the Phillies’ postseason success: ‘That’s where we want to get to’

Amid the Flyers’ preseason finale at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, the videoboard flashed a good luck message to the Phillies, the Phightin’ Phillies The bright message in red led to a loud cheer from the 12,751 fans in attendance.

Welcome to Red October.

While the Flyers’ focus is now on the regular season, the Phillies’ are gazing toward their end game and the hope of a trip to the Fall Classic. First stop?The friendly confines across the street at Citizens Bank Park where the Phillies will host the New York Mets in the National League Division Series beginning on Saturday.

The Phillies have made the postseason for three straight years, this time by winning the NL East for the first time since 2011. One of the best teams in baseball, they jumped out to a large lead in the division before eventually winning it by six games over the Atlanta Braves and the Mets.

“I’ve been following the baseball for the last few years. So when you see the buzz around the team — and I was here when the Eagles won — so you want to get back to that and be that team that is involved in that and have the other sports teams watching us,” winger Travis Konecny said. “That’s the key, is you want to be the team in the playoffs and have the buzz around the city.”

The Flyers have not made the playoffs in four seasons. In reality, it doesn’t seem like that long ago when just seeing a number four. But it does feel like forever ago. Maybe it’s because four years ago the guys in orange and black were in the Stanley Cup playoffs hundreds of miles away, in the bubble, and with crowd noise pumped in at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Maybe it’s because that run ended in a seven-game loss, a 4-0 shutout to the New York Islanders, despite the Flyers being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

And maybe it’s because the last time fans got a chance to grab a beer and watch their team play postseason hockey in person was in 2018 — a six-game loss to the hated Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I think any year, especially being in this market, you want to succeed, and do well and be part of something. I don’t think there’s any time where the players are thinking a different way, but I know the guys in here who have been here a while definitely wanted to kind of push over the edge here,” center Scott Laughton said. “We were close last year, but we want to get there. You want to get there. You want to feel the energy from the crowd and be a part of something.”

Laughton, Konecny, Sean Couturier, and Travis Sanheim are the only guys left on the roster from that 2018 team. Joel Farabee played in the 2020 bubble.

“You just see how much into it the fans are when the team’s going to make the playoffs and obviously they win the division, and the city just really gets behind them. So we’re just trying to do the same thing,” said Farabee, a noted Phillies fan since he’s been a kid. “I think a lot of people, especially with our young guys coming up, I think that the fans are really excited for what’s going to happen this year. And it’s our job to give them what they want.”

“That’s where we want to get to, obviously,” added Morgan Frost who wanted to make clear he is a Toronto Blue Jays fan first but a guy on the Phillies bandwagon. Frost played in the 2020 regular season but did not play in the postseason. “We were so close last year which, you know is obviously, a little bit heartbreaking. But yeah, I think if we can get there, I think the fans would rally behind us even more and, you know, all you got to do is get in, and you never know what can happen.”

Frost, Farabee, Laughton, Sanheim, and Konecny got a chance to live like major leaguers before training camp. The quintet took some batting practice hacks at Citizens Bank — Flyers and Gritty bats and all — although no one cleared the fences. Frost earned the Phillie Phanatic chain as the best hitter among the group. He said Farabee was the most consistent hitter but he thinks he got the award from Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson because he came the closest to hitting one out. Laughton confessed he hit two singles but stressed they were: “Two MLB singles.”

So does seeing the Phillies in the postseason fuel some fire?

“A little bit, maybe,” Laughton said. “I think especially when the Eagles won, I think you obviously think about going down Broad Street and being part of that. But there’s a lot of steps and a lot of processes to go through. So, yeah, you don’t think about it too much, but it’s cool to see and cool to be part of.”

It’s been 49 years — 50 come May — since the Flyers have won a Stanley Cup. But the first step is, of course, a spot in the postseason. Sanheim has tasted the postseason and has seen the city not dressed in red but in orange. It is the passion of the fans he has fed off and “hopefully the fan base is fired up and it translates into us.”

Now, while hockey and baseball each end in a champion being handed a trophy — although hockey is, obviously the best with the team captain taking it directly from the league’s commissioner and not the owner — the two sports celebrate things quite differently. Plastic filled the Phillies clubhouse and the guys were sporting goggles as they sprayed each other with champagne ... for winning the division. And, as they advance, they will party just as hard each round.

In hockey, you may toast a beer in the back when you win the division and move on to the next round. But the goggles don’t come out until you’re drinking from Lord Stanley’s Cup.

“A little bit different when they’re celebrating after every series win or clinching the playoffs,” Sanheim said with a laugh. “That’s just kind of what they do in their sport, not something you see, I guess in hockey, it’s more business-like and on to the next challenge.”

“Maybe we change it,” his buddy Konecny chimed in from the stall next door.

Maybe.