The Rangers are 7-3 in the second game of back-to-backs. … The Flyers have won seven of the last eight meetings against the Rangers, including three shutout victories. … Both teams have dominated the third period this season. In that session, the Rangers have outscored opponents, 81-56, and the Flyers have had a 79-56-advantage. … The Flyers are 22-5-4 at home, 14-15-3 on the road; the Rangers are 17-13-2 at home, 18-11-2 on the road. ... The Flyers’ penalty kill, now ninth in the NHL, is 20-for-22 (90.9%) over the last eight games. ... With a win, the Flyers would match their final victory total (37) of last season.