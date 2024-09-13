Matvei Michkov scores a power-play goal as Flyers rookies lose to Rangers rookies in shootout

ALLENTOWN — The Matvei Michkov Era has unofficially officially begun.

And what a beginning it was.

The Russian phenom said he probably would be nervous in warm-ups but then settle down. If he was ever nervous, it was not obvious to the naked eye when he hit the ice for his first game in orange and black in the Flyers rookies’ 4-3 shootout loss to their New York Rangers counterparts.

Not only did he notch a power-play goal — punctuated with a punch of the glass — but he showed the vision we expected along with some grit, tenacity, and the ability to be an agitator. Michkov’s talent is multifaceted.

Although his first shift saw him get knocked off the puck and stripped by Rangers defenseman Victor Mancini, Michkov buckled down and became a major play driver. Centered by Jett Luchanko, with Elliot Desnoyers on the left wing, Michkov set up his new and equally impressive buddies and had a few chances aside from his one marker.

In the first period, Michov tried to score from the goal line on Dylan Garand. That shot went wide, and the Flyers didn’t record their first shot on goal until almost 12 minutes in.

But while the Flyers trailed early, thanks to a one-timer from the right circle by Rangers forward Adam Edström on a power play, Alexis Gendron evened things up with a tip-in off a point shot by Spencer Gill.

Michkov gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the second period when he tucked the puck in around the right post and the outstretched legs of Garand during a five-on-three. Luchanko and Massimo Rizzo picked up the assists with Luchanko making the great feed down low.

The Rangers tied things up, 2-2, on another goal by Edström, who scored past Carson Bjarnason, and Kalle Vaisanen gave them the 3-2 lead with a nifty one-handed redirect from the slot.

But Michkov was determined to get the win in his first game in the U.S. Before Vaisanen scored in the third, he tried everything to break the tie. He set up Desnoyers, who was stopped; he crashed the net and followed up on a rebound; Michkov tried to score from the side of the net again; Garand flashed the leather on a shot from the right circle that looked destined for the back of the net; and he had a chance at the goal line — on the right side — but couldn’t connect cleanly.

In the end, it was Rizzo, playing his first game since helping the University of Denver win a national championship in April, who tied things up, 3-3, on a rebound. But the tying goal happened because of a masterful play by Gill — whose parents were in attendance — as he stopped the Rangers from scoring an empty-netter about 30 seconds prior.

Michkov had several chances in overtime, including two consecutive stops in tight by Garand. He got a chance in the shootout, but his backhand got past Garand and hit the pipe.

Breakaways

After showing his toughness in drills on Thursday Hunter McDonald, once again showed some snarl. He appeared to take a butt-end to the face from Edström late in the second period behind the Flyers net after getting tangled. … The Flyers’ fourth line of Sawyer Boulton, Jacob Gaucher, and Nick Capone banged away. Boulton also tried to get Edström to drop the gloves in the third period after his hit on McDonald. … Emil Andrae and Desnoyers wore an “A.”