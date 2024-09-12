The Matvei Michkov era opens with big crowds and even bigger highlights: ‘There’s a reason to be excited’

The ice was congested for Day 1 of rookie camp at the Flyers Training Center.

Twenty-five skaters and a handful of coaches littered the ice Thursday as a couple hundred fans anxiously watched from the other side of the glass. But standing among those decked out in orange, black, and white jerseys, among the future of the Flyers, one carried the weight of the franchise on his shoulders.

It was hard to point out Matvei Michkov at first. At 5-foot-10, he blended in — especially with defensemen Spencer Gill and Hunter McDonald, each standing 6-foot-4, and the 6-6 Matteo Mann towering over him. At 19, Michkov still has a baby face, although he has a thin mustache and some scruff growing now.

But once the Russian winger starts skating, once he has the puck on his stick, it is easy to see he is different. Michkov arguably is the most talented player the Flyers have had in decades. He is a generational talent.

“What I saw today, there’s a reason to be excited,” said Lehigh Valley coach Ian Laperrière, who ran Thursday’s session. “A lot of skills, a lot of intensity ... you can tell he wants to be a difference-maker. I know it’s one practice, but I’m impressed.”

Not to get ahead of ourselves — these were just drills, after all — but impressed may be an understatement. Michkov showcased the quick hands, vision, and competitiveness he is known for. He came as advertised.

Wearing the new orange Fanatics practice jersey with No. 39 on the back, he skated in one-on-one against goalie Carson Bjarnason and shimmied and stickhandled so quickly that he just had to tap the puck through the goaltender’s gaping five-hole. Another time, he skated down the right wing and made a fancy spin pass to Zayde Wisdom at the far post. Michkov pocketed a few shots and snipes, some coming with a knee on the ice, and showed off his toughness as he battled the rugged McDonald in front.

And yes, he tried “a Michigan” lacrosse-style scoop shot ... with everyone checking in for coach John Tortorella’s reaction from his perch atop the rink.

“Yeah, he looks really good,” defenseman Emil Andrae said. “Especially, I saw he’s very competitive. And I like that, as I am also competitive, and I like players that are competitive. And even now, we’re rookie guys out there trying to kind of improve things and really see that he’s competitive, and I really like that.”

How competitive is Michkov? How intense is he? Despite being a teenager, he speaks like a veteran — whether in English or through translator Max Kouznetsov — and his focus is on one thing: winning.

“It’s my job,” he said via translator when asked about how important it is to come out of the gate swinging at rookie camp. “I’m getting ready to play 100% every game, every match.”

Michkov skated primarily with the Flyers 2024 first-round pick, Jett Luchanko. The Guelph Storm centerman already has showcased his scoring touch in a handful of Ontario Hockey League preseason games, but on Thursday, his speed alongside Michkov stood out.

“It was my first time being out there with him, and, obviously, he’s an unbelievable player,” said Luchanko, who added some noticeable muscle in the offseason. “It’s really cool to share the ice with him, and I’m excited to hopefully do that as much as we can moving forward.”

The feeling was mutual, as Michkov said in English that Luchanko was “a really good guy,” before adding with that intensity: “Tomorrow, we are ready.”

Michkov and Luchanko will make their Flyers debuts on Friday when the team’s rookies hit the ice at the PPL Center in Allentown for back-to-back games against their New York Rangers counterparts. The Russian phenom said he may be a little nervous to start, but once warmups are over, he’ll be good. It should help that he’ll have Luchanko as his center. Laperrière joked he should not “take the blame or the credit” for the pairing, as his bosses sent down the directive, but Luchanko, who turned 18 in August, also made an impression.

“He’s impressive,” Laperrière said of Luchanko. “With his feet, he’s got the right name because he flies out there, and I’m excited to see him, too. He’s years away from turning pro, but these are the kids you hear about. ... When I see him in camp live, I can see what they saw in him last year. I’m excited to see him in a game [on Friday].”

As Flyers governor Dan Hilferty made his way through the crowd, saying hello and patting the backs of every fan, he passed by several No. 39 jerseys. “Unbelievable,” Michkov said in English when asked about the fan support and how large the crowd was, before finishing in Russian: “It’s an unbelievable feeling. Words can’t begin to describe it.”

The Michkov era officially will begin about 70 miles north of the Wells Fargo Center. But the buzz at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees on Thursday was palpable.

“I’ve been here for 15 years, and when people in town get excited about players and the way the direction of the team’s going, the way with [president Keith Jones] and Danny [Brière, the Flyers general manager], what they’re doing, I think everybody’s excited,” Laperrière said. “I don’t think I remember seeing four cameras here [before], I’ll be honest with you. It’s my third or fourth rookie camp, and I’ve never seen that many. I think it’s a great sign, and it’s a great town, and I’m glad they’re excited. I’m excited, too.”

Sotheran sits out

Carter Sotheran was one prospect who did not skate. The defenseman was held out of the first day of rookie camp to undergo tests for a heart condition but is hoping to play against the Rangers.

“I had some issues with my heart for the past few years now, so just kind of doing some tests around here, and then hopefully be good for the weekend,” he said. “We’ll see after today and go from there.”

Sotheran said he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare congenital condition that can cause a rapid heart rate, about four years ago. According to the Mayo Clinic, it rarely is life-threatening. Sotheran takes medication and other precautions to monitor the condition.

”I wear a heart rate [monitor] mostly every time [I skate]. We have that back in Portland,” said Sotheran, who plays for the Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. “Yeah, it’s been good. I’ve kind of gotten used to it now and able to control it. I think my training has been going pretty well.”

The 19-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba, native played for Canada at the Summer Showcase, a tournament used by national teams to build their rosters for World Juniors. Aside from the possibility of sporting the maple leaf for the first time in his career in December, this season could be a critical year for Sotheran.

“The biggest thing with junior-age players, we only have a couple of years to work with them, then they’ve got to make a decision,” Nick Schultz, the Flyers’ assistant director of player development, said at development camp in July. “Having only 50 contracts, management has to make decisions on who we are keeping and who we’re not keeping, so it’s going to be a big year for him this year. We’re going to have to work with him, watch him this year, and see how he progresses throughout the year.”

Breakaways

Center Denver Barkey did not skate Thursday either as he is recovering from an illness. ... McDonald left an impression. The big blueliner had several battles at the net-front that left him eye-to-eye with his teammates. Forward Jacob Gaucher, who also is 6-4 and re-signed with the Phantoms in August, was among the Flyers who had to be separated from McDonald.