Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen named to Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster

While untying his skates Monday in the Flyers locker room in Voorhees, Travis Konecny was asked about the team appearing to celebrate some good news before practice.

“I think if you watch our practices, we always are celebrating and having fun,” Konecny said. “No different today.”

Except this time, it was different, and while Konecny played coy, what the Flyers were celebrating has partially come into focus. Rasmus Ristolainen has officially been named to Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament in February.

The expectation is the two other guys being celebrated, Konecny and Travis Sanheim, will join him when Canada’s roster is announced later Wednesday (6:30 p.m., TNT). John Tortorella was previously named as an assistant coach on Mike Sullivan’s staff for USA Hockey.

Ristolainen is having a standout year after injuries last season limited him to 31 games. He’s played all 25 Flyers games this season and has one goal and six assists with a plus-one rating while averaging 20 minutes, 40 seconds of ice time.

“Big, right-handed D-man, physical, can skate. Those guys are hard to play against,” forward Sean Couturier told The Inquirer. “Remember when he was in Buffalo, he’s one of those pain-in-the-[butt] types to play against, always in your face and physical, and you had to fight for every inch out there.”

Ristolainen, who ranks third on the team in hits (47) and blocked shots (45), has become a formidable force on the Flyers’ blue line, especially since being paired with Emil Andrae. They have some of the best numbers among the team’s pairings who have played at least 20 minutes together. According to Natural Stat Trick, in over 75 minutes together at five-on-five, they have the best Corsi For percentage (57.14), goal differential (six goals for, two against), expected Goals For percentage (65.64%), and high-danger chances for percentage (69.7%).

“When I first came here, he was awful because he did not move his legs,” Tortorella said last week of Ristolainen. “When he moves his legs, he’s a really good player, and that’s a big man moving his legs, able to move a puck.”

A native of Turku, the now 30-year-old defenseman has represented Finland since he was a teenager. He first played for Leijonat (The Lions) in 2010 at the U-17 World Hockey Challenge. The next year he played in that tournament and the U18 World Championship.

In 2012, Ristolainen was an alternate captain for the U18 team and played in his first World Juniors. The following year he had six points in six games and was plus-five at the World Juniors . In 2014, again wearing an A, he scored the golden goal for Finland to beat an undefeated Swedish squad to win Finland the World Junior Championship.

How will Sanheim deal with facing Ristolainen?

“Just being physical with him, getting after him,” Sanheim said with a laugh. “No, I’m just kidding. He’s obviously a tough guy to play against, so I’m obviously going to be fortunate that I play on the other end and don’t wouldn’t have to go up against him more so as a forward. He’s tough to play against and in saying that it’d be a lot of fun to see your teammates on the other side.”