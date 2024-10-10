Expectations for Matvei Michkov, why the Flyers didn’t trade Scott Laughton, and more highlights from our Reddit AMA

Ahead of the start of the Flyers season, which gets underway late Friday night in Vancouver, Jackie Spiegel took to Reddit to answer fans’ questions on all things Flyers. Here are some highlights from her Reddit AMA — “Ask Me Anything” — on Thursday …

Some questions and answers have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Q. What are your expectations, points wise, for Matvei Michkov?

A. Watching Matvei Michkov now for a few games, I am blown away by his creativity, vision, and drive to be the best. How it translates into points will be interesting as it not only depends on what he does but what his teammates and the opposition do. As for how many points, check out our season predictions that are, of course — as always — 100% accurate.

Q. Will [rookie Jett] Luchanko stay more than nine games and what must he accomplish to stay past the nine please?

A. It’ll be interesting to see how Jett Luchanko does in the next few weeks, going up against NHL talent every night. Flyers GM Danny Brière said the other day it won’t necessarily be about points, and I think that’s a fair assessment for a center.

The biggest thing at that position is whether he is being responsible at both ends of the ice. He will get chances on the power play and penalty kill, too, and that’s impressive for an 18-year-old.

I think with his elite speed — and as long as he stays consistent at both ends — he could stay. Would it surprise me though if he also goes back [to his OHL team, Guelph]? No, and with Cory Stillman at the helm in Guelph — who, for you youngsters, was a very reliable center in his days, which included a pair of Stanley Cups — isn’t the worst spot.

Q. Do you think the Flyers will finally move [Scott] Laughton this year?

A. Some posters in the comments section on The Inquirer’s website did not like that I wrote Scott Laughton was the Flyers glue guy — fun fact, that was actually a direct quote from Sean Couturier, and John Tortorella has said in the past, “He’s the glue.”

How does Danny Brière see it? “Re-assembler. He’s someone that brings people together.”

There’s a reason Laughton’s teammates went to Flyers brass and asked them to not trade him. Will they? Anything is on the table but they’ll need something worthy in return to upset a close-knit room.

Q. I think [goalie Sam] Ersson will be a solid No. 1. But, in your opinion, will [Ivan] Fedotov be able to play well enough to keep Sam on his toes?

A. I don’t know if Ivan Fedotov will push Sam Ersson at the start, but as he gets more used to the NHL game he could. He was a very good goalie in the KHL and has talent.

As of today, all we know is that, according to John Tortorella, Ersson will play 55-60 games this season; someone has to play the rest. It will be interesting to watch Fedotov’s game as he gets more comfortable not only between the pipes but with more guys in his face in a smaller rink. It’s a big shift going from the KHL to the NHL but he looks up to the task.

Q. What is the vibe on [goaltender Alexei] Kolosov right now? Is he third on the depth chart, and does the team think he could possibly play NHL games for them this season?

A. Right now, Alexei Kolosov is third on the depth chart with his start in Lehigh Valley but it is a long season. As GM Danny Brière said the other day, “There’s nothing set in stone, as far as, where he is going to be. … You know how it works, it could be injuries, it could be changes.”

So don’t be surprised if he makes his way south to Philly at some point.

Q. I’ve been a Flyers fan for 40 years. Two part question: Why do they insist on breaking my heart and will they cover some or all of my therapy costs?

A. Isn’t fandom fun! It’ll give you the best memories and the worst too — probably in the same season. But just remember, sports are also very cyclical and no team is just always the best, so while the Flyers are struggling now, you always have to think better days are coming.

For more of Jackie’s thoughts on the Flyers, Claude Giroux’s future, and whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, head over to Reddit to read her full AMA.

