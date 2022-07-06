With the Stanley Cup awarded to the Colorado Avalanche last week, marking the official end of a dreadful 2021-22 season for Flyers faithful, fans can finally set their sights on 2022-23 and mark their calendars with concrete dates.

The Flyers released their complete 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, which commences at home against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. (All game times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.)They will make three stops on their first road trip of the season, first at the Tampa Bay Lightning (Oct. 18, 8 p.m.), then the Florida Panthers (Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.), and finally the Nashville Predators (Oct. 22, 8 p.m.).

This season, the Flyers will play 15 back-to-back games, which is one less than the 16 they played last season. Eight of those games are back-to-backs on the road with no stop at home, including the Tampa-Florida games in October.

The Flyers’ annual Black Friday game at the Wells Fargo Center will feature a matchup against their rival Pittsburgh Penguins (Nov. 25, 5 p.m.). That game marks the Flyers’ first tilt of the season against the Penguins, the only one at home. They will play three games against their intrastate foe in total (at Pittsburgh on March 11, 3:30 p.m. and at Pittsburgh on April 2, 4 p.m.). The Flyers will also play against the New York Rangers just three times, but will face all other divisional opponents four times.

The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche will make their lone visit to the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

» READ MORE: Flyers release their six-game 2022-23 preseason schedule

The longest homestand of the Flyers’ season comes late in the schedule over the course of 15 days from March 14-28. The Flyers will play seven straight games at the Wells Fargo Center, against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Buffalo Sabres, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers, the Minnesota Wild, the Detroit Red Wings, and the Montréal Canadiens, during that stretch.

The Flyers will play five straight games on the road in their longest trip of the season, but the five-day holiday break falls in the middle of it. The road trip starts with a back-to-back in Toronto (Dec. 22, 2 p.m.) and in Carolina (Dec. 23, 7 p.m.), the picks up after the break with a tour on the West Coast against the San Jose Sharks (Dec. 29, 10:30 p.m.), the Los Angeles Kings (Dec. 31, 4 p.m.), and the Anaheim Ducks (Jan. 2, 10 p.m.).

» READ MORE: John Tortorella on his first impressions of the Flyers locker room, X’s and O’s, and that Trevor Zegras play

The Flyers’ annual western Canada road trip now includes a stop in Seattle, as they take on the Kraken (Feb. 16, 10 p.m.), the Vancouver Canucks (Feb. 18, 10 p.m.), the Calgary Flames (Feb. 20, 4 p.m.) and the Edmonton Oilers (Feb. 21, 9 p.m.). Last year, the Flyers road game against the Kraken came during the team’s West Coast road trip.

New Flyers head coach John Tortorella will have the opportunity to visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, his most recent coaching stop, for the first time on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Of the Flyers’ eight games in April to conclude the season, five of them are on the road, including a weeklong, four-game road trip (Pittsburgh on April 2 at 6 p.m., St. Louis Blues on April 4 at 8 p.m., Dallas Stars on April 6 at 8:30 p.m., and New York Islanders on April 8 at 7:30 p.m.). The Flyers will play their final game of the season at the Chicago Blackhawks on April 13 at 8:30 p.m.

The Flyers will announce their television and broadcast schedule at a later date, as plans have not been finalized yet. Single-game ticket information for all home games will also be announced in the near future. The team released their six-game preseason schedule earlier this week which begins on September 24.