Flyers announce rookie camp schedule and roster

Starting Thursday, Flyers fans can check out some of the faces that will be part of the team’s rebuild, as rookie camp commences with practices and games.

The Flyers announced their complete schedule and roster for the six-day rookie camp, which starts Thursday with a practice followed by back-to-back games against the New York Rangers’ rookies Friday and Saturday. Top picks like forward Tyson Foerster (2020 first round), defenseman Oliver Bonk (2023 first round), forward Bobby Brink (2019 second round) and goalie Carson Bjarnason (2023 second round) highlight the Flyers’ roster.

» READ MORE: NBC Sports Philadelphia replacing Keith Jones with Brian Boucher on Flyers coverage

Thursday kicks off with an 11:30 a.m. practice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees that will be open to the public. Friday includes a 10:30 a.m. morning skate followed by a game at 7:05 p.m. They will play at the PPL Center, home to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in Allentown. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Advertisement

The second game of the back-to-back is at 5:05 p.m. Saturday and will also be at the PPL Center. The rookies will participate in practices the next three days with a 10 a.m. practice Sunday and 11 a.m. practices Monday and Tuesday. All practices are open to the public.

The rookie series roster includes 25 players.Four players —Bobby Brink, Elliot Desnoyers, Tyson Foerster, and Adam Ginning — have already debuted with the Flyers while several others figure to compete for NHL game time this season.

Twelve players have prior AHL experience including Emil Andrae, Brink, Desnoyers, Foerster, Brendan Furry, Ginning, Nolan Maier, Mason Millman, Samu Tuomaala, Zayde Wisdom, Will Zmolek, and Helge Grans. The Flyers acquired defenseman Grans in June as part of the three-team trade that sent defenseman Ivan Provorov to Columbus. Grans previously played 115 AHL games across two seasons for the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

Friday’s rookie game will be the first time six players get to wear an NHL jersey against an actual opponent after they were drafted in July. That includes Bonk, Bjarnason, Denver Barkey (third round), Alex Čiernik (fourth round), Carter Sotheran (fifth round), and Matteo Mann (seventh round).

» READ MORE: Ranking the Flyers’ top 5 prospects after the 2023 NHL draft

Below is the full roster:

Forwards: J.R. Avon (Peterborough, OHL), Denver Barkey (London, OHL), Bobby Brink (Lehigh Valley, AHL), Matt Brown (Boston University, NCAA), Alex Čiernik (Södertälje/Västerviks, Sweden), Elliot Desnoyers (Flyers, NHL/Lehigh Valley, AHL), Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL), Tyson Foerster (Flyers, NHL/Lehigh Valley, AHL), Brendan Furry (Minnesota State, NCAA/Lehigh Valley, AHL), Jacob Gaucher (Reading, ECHL), Alexis Gendron (Gatineau/Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL), Samu Tuomaala (Jukurit/Kettera/Peliitat, Finland), Zayde Wisdom (Lehigh Valley, AHL/Reading, ECHL)

Defensemen: Emil Andrae (HV71, Sweden/Lehigh Valley, AHL), Oliver Bonk (London, OHL), Adam Ginning (Flyers, NHL/Lehigh Valley, AHL), Helge Grans (Ontario, AHL), Matteo Mann (Chicoutimi, QMJHL), Mason Millman (Lehigh Valley, AHL/Reading, ECHL), Ethan Samson (Prince George, WHL), Sam Sedley (Owen Sound, OHL), Carter Sotheran (Portland, WHL), Will Zmolek (Bemidji St., NCAA/Lehigh Valley, AHL)

Goaltenders: Carson Bjarnason (Brandon, WHL), Nolan Maier (Lehigh Valley, AHL/Reading, ECHL)

Breakaways

Jackson Cates, brother of Flyers center Noah Cates, will attend the New York Islanders camp on a professional tryout, according to Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello. Cates played 20 NHL games over three seasons for the Flyers and scored one goal and one assist. He played 102 games for the Phantoms and scored 13 goals and 20 assists.