Flyers rookies: Here’s five players who made an impression in two-game series

ALLENTOWN — The Flyers rookies wrapped up their two-game series against the New York Rangers counterparts with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night.

Although wins, and even losses, are important character builders, how players compete and play their game holds more weight. It was what stood out about Matvei Michkov on Friday night as the Russian star not only notched his first goal in orange and black but showcased a hunger and a drive to be the best and win.

Michkov and defenseman Oliver Bonk did not play on Saturday but left their mark in the 4-3 shootout loss the night before. Here are five other guys who made an impression across the two games of the Rookie Series.

Carson Bjarnason, goalie

A few days shy of the anniversary of signing his entry-level contract with the Flyers, Bjarnason put on a clinic in between the pipes.

Sure he allowed three goals on Friday, and one in the shootout, but one was a rebound, another was a one-timer from the right circle on a power play, and the last in regulation was an absolute beauty, scored on a redirect with one hand on the stick — it is doubtful Bernie Parent would have even stopped that one.

As the first game wore on, Bjarnason only got stronger and stronger in net, and on Saturday he carried that into his second straight start. The netminder was squaring up to shooters, seeing through traffic, and keeping the Rangers at bay. He faced 14 shots — and stopped them all — before being relieved by Sam Hillebrandt, who is in camp on an amateur try-out. The Barrie Colts goalie allowed two goals on 24 shots.

“I just like the game. I just like hockey,” Bjarnason said, grinning. “I kind of go about my business in the room, especially here being a younger guy, so I kind of don’t speak unless I am spoken to and just kind of learn the ropes.”

Bjarnason’s play impressed coach Ian Laperrière as the Flyers struggled to find their footing early on in each game.

“He played really well ... a couple of deflections I’m like, ‘oh,’” Laperrière said as he covered his eyes. “‘Oh, he’s got it.’ But he looks good. He looks calm. He always has a smile on his face and so far he’s having a [heck] of a camp.”

Spencer Gill, defenseman

A lot of talk will center around Hunter McDonald and Emil Andrae on the blue line in the series, but the youngster Gill was impressive in his own right. Drafted in the second round of June’s draft, the recently turned 18-year-old did not look out of place.

At 6-foot-4, he showed off his long range and reach and made big plays. Most notable was his heads-up move to get back and stop the Rangers from scoring an empty-netter to seal the win on Friday night with under a minute left in regulation. Massimo Rizzo scored shortly after to tie the game 3-3.

The play got Gill noticed by the coaches, according to Laperrière.

“That’s a young, young kid, 18 year old,” Laperrière said. “That’s a lot, back to back against a big team like we’ve talked about. [He] moved the puck. He doesn’t panic. ... Just from the bench, he looked very poised.”

On Friday, Gill skated with Andrae before having McDonald on his flank the next night. While he’s not the most physical guy out there, at 189 pounds, he did not shy from physical play and getting into scrums at the defense of his teammates.

“For me, last night after the first period, I kind of got used to the play, just the bigger, faster, stronger guys. And I think playing with a guy like Emil last night, it really helped me a lot to get used to the pace.” Gill said before adding that Andrae told him before the game, “to play my game and that I’m capable to play at this level.”

Gill was more than capable — at both ends of the ice. He notched an assist when Alexis Gendron tipped in his point shot. In Saturday’s game, with the Flyers on a five-minute power play, he got back and broke up a Grade A scoring chance by Bryce McConnell-Barker as he drove to the net.

“He’s really good for being young. I feel like he has some poise out there. He’s calm, he makes good plays and [has] good skating. Really enjoyed playing with him yesterday, and I think he played a really good game this one also,” Andrae said Saturday.

Hunter McDonald, defenseman

Speaking of McDonald, he carried over the snarl he showed at practice on Thursday to the weekend.

The 6-foot-4 McDonald, who stayed in Voorhees and added 20 pounds of pure muscle over the summer, threw the body around, played tough in the Flyers end, protected the front of the net aggressively, came to the defense of teammates, and had some friendly words for the competition.

“Sometimes I try not to dish out the chirps and kind of just stay focused on the playing,” McDonald said. “I know it will come but sometimes, I feel like it’s good to get involved that way. Hopefully, if they’re worried about me doing whatever, they’re not focused on the game.”

McDonald took a shot to the face on Friday, as he got under the skin of the Rangers, but aside from being physical, he showed that he has other elements to his game.

“Right now, I feel like he’s looking for the rest of his game, like moving a little bit quicker,” Laperrière said. “But physicality-wise, he’s going to do that, and he knows that’s what’s going to take him to the next level, and he brings it every day.”

Jett Luchanko, center

Michkov may have been the star on his line Friday but the play of Luchanko also shined through.

Just a few weeks after he was selected 13th overall by the Flyers and some draft experts were a little surprised by the pick, the centerman elevated his game alongside the Russian phenom.

Known for his speed, the 18-year-old also exhibited quick hands and creativity, especially in tight situations. On Friday night he made a nifty move to keep the play alive in the offensive zone by passing the puck to himself through the legs of a Rangers defenseman.

“I was very impressed. [Elliot] Desnoyers, I knew what to expect because I know the kid. I’ve seen him play before and I’ve seen him play really well,” Laperrière said before Saturday’s game — Desnoyers was the left winger on the top line with Michkov and Luchanko. “But Jett, I had no idea. I watched him on tape, but I was very pleased. And yeah, it was impressive to see a young kid like that play a mature game like he did last night.”

Laperrière, who served as the bench boss for the two games, utilized Luchanko at every opportunity on Friday. He was double-shifted, played on the penalty kill and the power play, where he notched an assist on Michkov’s goal during a five-on-three.

On Saturday, in overtime, Luchanko put on the jets and flew up the ice before getting a shot on goal. He was stopped but tracked down the puck behind the net and made a great play to Andrae in front. The defenseman showed some patience before finding Samu Tuomaala to his left.

Sawyer Boulton, forward

Fourth-liners bring the energy and the Flyers guys did just that in each game, led by Boulton. Signed to a two-year American Hockey League contract at development camp, there was not a check Boulton did not take — and finish. In fact, he earned “Check of the Game” at PPL Center for each game.

“It’s always been a big part of my game, my whole life,” he said. “I like to use my body to create space for my teammates. I like to intimidate and I like to make my teammates feel comfortable out there.”

Boulton, the son of NHL enforcer Eric, said his job was to bring energy. He even goaded Brett Bedard into taking a five-minute major and game misconduct for spearing although Boulton says he “needs to improve on the quality of chips but we’ll get there.”

On Saturday he also brought a goal. He scored off a sweet backhand pass from Zayde Wisdom

“That was nice. I didn’t expect that. I’ll be honest,” Laperrière said. “I know what he brings physicality-wise, and he’s tough — and I love players like that. He’s coachable. You play him a lot, you don’t play him a lot, he’s OK with that, and you need guys like that on a team.

“That’s his first impression, first two games, and he’s making a [heck] of an impression on me and on everybody else.”

Breakaways

Denver Barkey (mononucleosis) and Carter Sotheran (heart) did not play in either game. Barkey has resumed skating but was being held out from contact.