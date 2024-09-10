Skip to content
Flyers top 10 prospects: Matvei Michkov is No. 1, but where does 2024 first-rounder Jett Luchanko land?

With Cutter Gauthier gone and some new additions, there has been a considerable shake-up in the Flyers' prospect pool.

Danny Brière and the Flyers have high hopes for rookie Matvei Michkov.
With the dust now fully settled after the 2024 draft and rookie camp commencing this Thursday in Voorhees, it is time to examine the current state of the Flyers’ prospect pool.

We ranked the Flyers’ top 10 prospects ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

  1. Russian phenom Matvei Michkov headlines six forwards who made our list.

  2. 2024 first-rounder Jett Luchanko is the only player from this year’s draft class to crack our top 10.

  3. Defenseman Emil Andrae is the only player on the list who has played an NHL game (four).

