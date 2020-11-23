“Am I the same as I was when I was so close to making it and I was playing really well? No, I’m not. It would be a lie to say that,” the always-pleasant Morin said in his thick French Canadian accent. “I went through two ACLs. I didn’t play [much] for almost two and a half years, so I can’t say I’m better than I was. But can I become the same player I was? I believe so. But it’s going to take time. I need to play hockey. What’s good for me is that, with the coronavirus, some guys haven’t played for like nine months.”