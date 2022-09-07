The NHL released its national television broadcast schedule on Wednesday, with the Flyers set to play nine games this season on either ABC, ESPN, or TNT.

Those games include Oct. 18 at the Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN), Oct. 19 at the Florida Panthers (TNT), Nov. 23 at the Washington Capitals (TNT), Nov. 25 against the Pittsburgh Penguins (TNT), Dec. 13 at the Colorado Avalanche (ESPN), March 1 against the New York Rangers (TNT), March 11 at the Penguins (ABC), March 23 against the Minnesota Wild (ESPN), and April 9 against the Boston Bruins (TNT).

Additionally, four games will be exclusive to ESPN+ and Hulu, including the Flyers’ regular-season opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13. Broadcasters John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro, and Emily Kaplan will call John Tortorella’s coaching debut for the Flyers, a source told The Inquirer. Tortorella was an analyst at ESPN before his hiring by Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher in June. He frequently worked with Buccigross and Kaplan on ESPN’s studio show The Point.

The Flyers’ games on Nov. 15 at the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nov. 29 against the New York Islanders, and March 18 against the Carolina Hurricanes will also stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. All other games will be telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

» READ MORE: Ivan Fedotov’s former team, CSKA Moscow, denies goalie has signed three-year extension to stay in the KHL

The NHL also announced time changes for 10 Flyers games: Oct. 18 at the Lightning (from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Nov. 15 at the Blue Jackets (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Nov. 25 against the Penguins (from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Nov. 29 against the Islanders (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Dec. 7 against the Capitals (from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Dec. 13 at the Avalanche (from 8 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Jan. 11 against the Capitals (from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Jan. 26 at the Wild (from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.), and March 23 against the Wild (from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).