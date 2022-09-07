Wednesday morning, the president of the CSKA Moscow hockey team, Igor Esmantovich, denied earlier reports that the Kontinental Hockey League team had been in contract extension discussions with goalie Ivan Fedotov, who was detained by the Russian government for military evasion earlier this summer.

Fedotov, 25, signed an entry-level NHL contract with the Flyers on May 7, two months before Russian law enforcement arrested him on July 1 for suspicion of military evasion. In Russia, all males 18-27 (with rare exceptions) are required to serve one year in the military in some capacity if they are conscripted.

After taking Fedotov to a military enlistment office, the Russian government subsequently sent him to a remote military base in northern Russia to begin his training, according to his agent J.P. Barry. Russian media outlet Gazeta reported Fedotov took the military oath in mid-August.

Russian officials, including the current president of the Russian Hockey Federation, Vladislav Tretiak, deny the case is personal or connected to Fedotov’s desire to go to North America to continue his hockey career.

Fedotov, who was a 2015 seventh-round pick of the Flyers, played last season for CSKA Moscow and led them to the KHL championship, the Gagarin Cup. He also won a silver medal as the starting goalie for the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) at the 2021 Beijing Olympics. Considered one of the best goalies outside the NHL, Fedotov finished the season with a 14-10-2 record, a .919 save percentage, and a 2.00 goals-against average. In CSKA’s run to the title, Fedotov posted a 16-6 playoff record with a 1.85 GAA and a .937 SV%.

The 6-foot-7 goaltender’s contract with CSKA expired in April, and prior to his arrest, Fedotov was set to make the move to North America and compete for the Flyers’ backup job behind Carter Hart this season. On Wednesday, Sport-Express’ Alexey Shevchenko reported Fedotov had signed a new three-year contract with CSKA to stay in the KHL. Both the league and the team have since denied that report.

“The rights in the KHL to goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov belong to CSKA. At the moment, the league has not received documents to register a contract with a hockey player or requests for the possibility of concluding a contract with Fedotov,” the league said in a statement, according to Russian state-affiliated media outlet TASS.

Esmantovich echoed that message and added a reprimand to the reporter, as well.

“The head of the club did not meet with Ivan Fedotov, as he serves in the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” Esmantovich said in a release on the team’s website. “Accordingly, there was no discussion, no contract exists. I would like to appeal to journalists who shamelessly and illiterately try to promote themselves on this, and ask them to stop such speculations.”

CSKA, which stands for Central Sports Club of the Army, has long been affiliated with the Soviet Army. The team is currently owned by Russian oil company Rosneft, whose CEO, Igor Sechin, is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fedotov’s preliminary hearing is set for September 20. Gazeta reported that Fedotov’s lawyer Alexei Ponomarev has challenged his draft commission as illegal.

Former Flyers forward Mikhail Vorobyev, who played last season for the KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg, was recently on trial for charges of bribery related to his trying to evade Russian military service. On Tuesday, he reportedly received a $2 million ruble fine (around $40,000) after confessing to the charges in court. By Russian law, the 25-year-old Vorobyev could have faced up to 12 years in prison.

Note: We will provide further updates when we have them.