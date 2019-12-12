DENVER — Some observations from the Flyers’ 3-1 loss in Colorado on Wednesday night:
-- Carter Hart has struggled mightily on the road this season, but don’t blame this defeat on the Flyers’ 21-year-old goalie.
Hart was the only reason the Flyers faced just a 1-0 deficit after the first period, making several outstanding saves to keep his team close. That lone goal came when a deflected shot went off the post and took a fortuitous bounce to Matt Calvert, who deposited the rebound.
Colorado’s other two goals were scored on defensive breakdowns down low.
Hart wasn’t perfect. He continued to have problems handling the puck and needs to improve that part of his game.
-- The Flyers outshot the Avs, 33-27, but too many of their attempts were from the perimeter. They need to make life more difficult on opposing goalies. That’s especially imperative with Travis Konecny and Oskar Lindblom sidelined with injuries.
To their credit, the Flyers outworked and outhustled the gifted Avs during a second period in which they held a 17-5 shots domination but were unable to finish.
-- Diminutive left winger David Kase made a strong NHL debut, even if he played only 7 minutes, 47 seconds. He had four shot attempts and two hits. Kase, listed at 5-foot-11 (he looks shorter) and 169 pounds, brings energy and an edge to his game.
-- Kevin Hayes and Scott Laughton were on the ice for all three Avalanche goals. On the bright side, that line, with Joel Farabee, created several scoring chances.
-- The Flyers’ power play continued its deep freeze, going 0-for-2 and marking the fifth straight game it has failed to score. The PP is 0-for-13 in that span. Over the last 17 games, the power play, which was so effective in the season’s first few weeks, is just 6-for-53, a woeful 11.3%.
-- Getting off to a better start Saturday in Minnesota — a very winnable game, even with the injuries — is imperative. The Flyers have been chasing too many games lately.