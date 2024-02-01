Flyers reportedly taking calls about trading Scott Laughton

With the trade deadline just five weeks away, Danny Brière’s phone lines promise to be busy.

The first-year Flyers general manager is taking calls on several players, including center Scott Laughton, according to a report from TSN on Thursday.

TSN reported that because of the dearth of center options on the trade market following Vancouver’s deal Wednesday to acquire Elias Lindholm from Calgary, the Flyers are listening on the 29-year-old Laughton. TSN added that while the Flyers are “not eager” to trade Laughton, they are at least seeing what potential deals are out there.

Laughton, who posted career highs of 18 goals, 25 assists, and 43 points last season, has had a down year. He has just five goals and 20 points in 50 games this season and is shooting just 4.6%, the lowest mark among forwards with at least 100 shots.

» READ MORE: Examining which Flyers could be moved before the trade deadline

Despite Laughton’s downturn in play, he would seem to be coveted in the trade market due to his versatility to play center or wing and ability to play up and down a lineup. He is also a good penalty killer, a solid faceoff man, and a well-respected locker room guy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.