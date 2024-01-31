Examining which Flyers could be moved before the trade deadline

A week ago, Flyers general manager Danny Brière conducted his midseason state of the team address.

At the time, he reiterated that the Flyers’ focus is on the future, even though so far, the team has exceeded expectations and sits in a playoff spot at the All-Star break. “We’re not trying to make trades just to make trades. If there’s something that makes sense, that we feel makes us better for the future, we’ll strongly consider [it],” Brière said.

Time is ticking now as the NHL season marches toward the March 8 trade deadline. Although the team’s brass has been adamant that it will not trade away prospects or top draft picks, that doesn’t mean the Flyers can’t acquire more.

The Inquirer breaks down who may be swapping Orange and Black for a new sweater in just a few short weeks.

Gone, baby, gone

Nick Seeler: Seeler will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Losing him right now would leave a gaping hole on the blue line when it comes to grit and shot-blocking. He is No. 2 in the NHL at 141 shots blocked, one behind New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. But the 30-year-old Minnesotan has been on everyone’s trade boards since last season, and if the Flyers can get a pick or two for him, why not? Sportsnet has reported that the Flyers are interested in bringing Seeler back, and Brière did note he is an important piece in the room, so there is always a possibility the team trades him now and re-signs him in the offseason.

Sean Walker: Speaking of guys the team can trade and re-sign in a few short months, Walker has become a key component of the Flyers defense. But his name is on everyone’s lips, even more than his defensive partner, especially after the acquisition of Jamie Drysdale, who is a younger version of Walker as a right-handed shot. The Flyers blue line is stacked right now, leading to the team consistently going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and moving one or more guys makes sense with Emil Andrae and Ronnie Attard playing well enough in Lehigh Valley to get a look. According to the Fourth Period, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have inquired about the 29-year-old Walker, who will be commanding a hefty pay raise as an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Walker was initially looked at as a throw-in in the Ivan Provorov trade to help Los Angeles dump salary, but the Flyers could turn him into a high-end draft pick.

Marc Staal: The 37-year-old defenseman has done his job this year. Serving as a mentor to the young blueliners, he has played only 17 games and has been gracious, at least publicly, when it comes to his limited playing time. At his age and with 1,118 NHL games under his belt — including 82 last year with the Florida Panthers, who lost in the Stanley Cup Final — you’d have to think coach John Tortorella would want to give a guy he’s known since 2009 another chance to join his brothers Eric and Jordan in winning a Cup. Staal is signed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal and could be a solid depth defenseman for a team looking to make a deep run. In return, the Flyers should be able to get a low-round draft pick.

Maybe yes. Maybe no.

Scott Laughton: There are several teams with high aspirations looking for help down the middle and Laughton could be a feasible option. The Flyers would hate to lose the lone guy wearing a letter, and the de facto captain, but as management has long said, all eyes are on the future. Although Laughton, 29, has struggled to put points up this season (five goals and 15 assists in 50 games), and has recently racked up undisciplined penalties, he is an elite penalty killer who could be a difference-maker in the postseason. The bottom-six forward would not be a rental as he has two years left after this season at $3 million a pop. And the recent extension for Ryan Poehling, who plays a similar game, does leave open the possibility of Laughton’s being moved. The Flyers held on to him this offseason when his value was reportedly as high as a first-round pick, but maybe their evaluation of the player has changed.

Rasmus Ristolainen: The Finn has also long been rumored to be on the move, and also to the Maple Leafs. But his contract — he is in Year 2 of a five-year deal with an annual average value of $5.1 million — is a bit of a hindrance. If the Flyers put Ryan Ellis on long-term injured reserve, they should have the space to eat some of Ristolainen’s contract in a potential deal. He’s had an up-and-down season, from missing the start of the season due to a lower-body injury to being a healthy scratch for the first time on Jan. 25 against the Detroit Red Wings. Ristolainen, 29, is not a points guy, but like Staal, he could be a good defensive defenseman for a team aiming for a Cup.

If the offer is right ...

Morgan Frost: Another guy who has faced Tortorella’s ire this year, Frost and the fiery coach had a meeting of the minds in early January and since then, the 24-year-old has played a high-end, confident game. Although he hasn’t scored since Jan. 10, he’s been piling up assists while showcasing a high Hockey IQ in the offensive zone. Teams could be interested in the young center’s upside at a premium position. Frost has one year left, at a cap hit of $2.1 million, after signing a two-year bridge deal in September.

Cam Atkinson: With all eyes on the future, the Flyers would surely entertain an offer on a guy who is set to turn 35 in June. Atkinson has a lot to offer teams as a veteran voice who isn’t afraid to get to the tough areas despite his 5-foot-8, 175-pound frame — and there are a lot of tough areas come playoff time. While he has been streaky this year, he tallied 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a six-game streak just before the All-Star break, and is still on a 21-goal pace for the season. Atkinson has one year remaining with a cap hit of $5.875 million.

Garnet Hathaway: The forward signed a two-year deal this past summer and has been a wrecking ball for the Flyers. Another guy who has become a key penalty killer, Hathaway has moved up and down the lineup as Tortorella likes what he brings in terms of energy and forechecking. He’s a veteran at age 32, and the Flyers could move the rugged forward to go chase a Cup.

Travis Konecny: There have been rumors throughout the season that several teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, have an interest in the Flyers’ top scorer. Would the Flyers move their 2024 NHL All-Star? Probably not, but there’s always a never-say-never approach in Philadelphia that goes way back. Konecny, 26, is closing in on a second-straight 30-goal season and would fetch an extremely high price if the Flyers opted to make him available.

Bobby Brink: This is a tricky one as the youngster has struggled this season to refind his game after an initial strong start. Are the Flyers done with him? Probably not, but as Tortorella said in late December, “He’s driving me crazy. I love the kid, but he doesn’t know how to check.” The bench boss isn’t going anywhere and he likes a team that plays a hard game. Could the highly-regarded Brink be part of a package with one of the aforementioned guys? The 22-year-old, who was recently demoted to Lehigh Valley, will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this offseason