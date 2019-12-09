“We are controlling the play, we have the puck most of the nights more than the other team,” said Provorov, who is able to take more offensive chances this season because he has veteran Matt Niskanen as his defensive partner. “We make plays and defend in a five-man unit. A lot of times we get the puck back in the neutral zone, the offensive zone, or break out early and that allows us to play less defense and more offense -- and for everyone to have more opportunities to create on offense and score.”