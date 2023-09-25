Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson to make long-awaited return to Flyers Monday in preseason opener

Sean Couturier said he wanted to play in as many preseason games as possible. Cam Atkinson said he wanted to get his debut out of the way and play in Monday’s preseason opener.

Both veteran Flyers forwards got their wish.

Couturier, whose two back surgeries have kept him out of NHL action since Dec. 18, 2021, and Atkinson, who missed all of last season with a neck injury, will play Monday night, when the Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with a road game at the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m., 97.5 The Fanatic.

The duo playing Monday makes a lot of sense, given their desire to get back on the ice in a game situation. But it’s also the easiest of the three preseason road games as far as travel days go. The Flyers will have a morning skate Monday in Voorhees and then bus up to Newark. For Wednesday’s road game vs. the Islanders, morning skate in Voorhees is followed by a longer bus ride. The Flyers then play Friday in Boston.

Don’t expect Couturier and Atkinson to be on the roster for either of the next two games. It’s more likely they return to game action when the Flyers host the first of three home preseason games Saturday vs. the Devils.

As was the case last season, Flyers coach John Tortorella will not be behind the bench Monday night. Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière will handle game-day coaching duties.

Couturier skated on a line Monday morning with Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee, while Atkinson was with Morgan Frost and Olle Lycksell.

» READ MORE: Marc Staal will mentor the Flyers’ young defensemen, sometimes as more of a coach

Sean Walker talks first Flyers camp, where he stands

Timing is rarely good when a professional athlete gets the call that he was traded, but for new Flyers defenseman Sean Walker, who was shipped to Philadelphia in the Ivan Provorov trade, it couldn’t have been much worse. Walker said Sunday that he had just arrived back in his hometown north of Toronto from California when he got the call. The trade forced him back to California to do some packing and to rent out his house.

Now, he’s on the east coast and trying to solidify his spot with the Flyers, who likely have him slated in a third pairing, though the team wants a few young prospects to push veterans like Walker, 28.

“It was a little bit of a whirlwind and a busy summer,” Walker said of the trade and move, “but it is what it is and you just deal with it and roll with the punches.”

» READ MORE: Cam York making the most of his opportunities early in Flyers training camp

What’s he looking to show early in camp?

“That I have the ability to defend against the other team’s top-end players,” he said. “I want to be a guy that’s playing those top minutes and top-four ice time. I think people know that I can contribute offensively.

“Torts has said no ice time is guaranteed for anybody so you have to go out there every day and earn it.”

Walker is making his Flyers debut Monday night.

Tortorella said he called Kings coach Todd McLellan after the trade to get the scoop on Walker.

“The thing I like, everybody said how competitive he is,” Tortorella said.

“He’s a guy that we just have to get familiar with,” Tortorella said. “I’m comfortable with a lot of players here because I’m much more familiar. I’ve got to spend some time and figure him out as we go through the exhibition season.”

» READ MORE: Tyson Foerster looks to be in a good spot as Flyers show forward lines for the first time at training camp

Konencny banged up

Flyers forward Travis Konecny did not participate in his training camp group’s scrimmage or practice sessions Sunday. Tortorella would not say whether Konecny was dealing with an upper- or lower-body injury, but said the winger would probably have another day off Monday.

The injury, Tortorella said, is not considered serious.

The Flyers are off Tuesday before returning to preseason game action Wednesday vs. the Islanders. The non-game group Wednesday will practice in Voorhees.