Report: Flyers trading defenseman Ivan Provorov to Columbus in three-team deal

The Ivan Provorov era in Philadelphia is over, as the Flyers are trading the Russian defenseman to the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Los Angeles Kings, according to several reports. The full terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Trading Provorov, who has two years remaining on his deal at a $6.75 million cap hit, signals a long overdue shift to the future for a Flyers organization that has consistently applied short-term Band-Aids over deep-rooted problems in an attempt to remain competitive in recent years.

Provorov’s departure concludes an up-and-down seven-year spell in Philadelphia. Selected No. 7 by the Flyers in the 2015 draft, Provorov broke into the NHL as a rookie during the 2016-17 season. He burst onto the scene in Year 2, averaging 24 minutes, and nine seconds of ice time per game, establishing a career-high with 41 points, and tying for the league lead in goals by a defenseman with 17. He also finished plus-17, the best mark by a Flyers defenseman. A physical 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman who can skate, play in every situation, and shoot the puck, Provorov seemed destined to become one of the league’s best blue liners.

Provorov, though, has never developed into the player the Flyers expected. After a a disappointing third season, he bounced back in Year 4 with 13 goals as the Flyers came up one game short of reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

Advertisement

Provorov has struggled since, coinciding with some of the leanest years in franchise history. The organization has cycled through various partners for the defenseman, but have never been able to find a connection like the one Provorov had with Matt Niskanen in his second season. Shayne Gostisbehere, Travis Sanheim, Justin Braun, Ryan Ellis, Tony DeAngelo, and Cam York have all played alongside Provorov at one stage or another. This past season, Provorov had six goals, 27 points, and a minus-17 rating.

While Provorov has never become an elite defenseman, he is still a solid performer and can bring value to an organization, especially at just 26 years old. This season he ranked among the league leaders in blocked shots (162) and average ice time (23:01). Columbus hopes a change of scenery will revitalize Provorov and maybe even fulfill his once seemingly limitless potential. While Provorov has taken a step back in recent years, he is far from the only Flyer to do so given the team’s lack of overall talent and the organization’s general dysfunction.

Provorov does not come without some controversy. Earlier this season, he cited his Russian Orthodox faith in refusing to wear the Flyers’ Pride Night warmup jerseys aimed at celebrating and recognizing the LGBTQ+ community. The defenseman was the only Flyer to boycott the jerseys, which didn’t sit well with some teammates and made him a national story.

» READ MORE: Ivan Provorov shuns LGBTQ+ community as Flyers miss a chance to make a difference on Pride night

In all, Provorov played 532 games in a Flyers uniform, including 403 straight to begin his career before that streak was snapped last season due to COVID-19. He ranks 10th all-time among Flyers defensemen in career games played, fourth in goals (65), and sixth in points (217).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.