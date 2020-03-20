If you’re a Flyers fan with cabin fever and starved for hockey, the NHL is trying to ease your pain.
Starting Friday and running through April 30, the league and Sportsnet will make full replays of all 2019-20 regular-season games available to stream on demand. The games will be available via the scores and schedule pages on NHL.com. and the NHL app. For additional info, visit NHL.TV on Friday.
Among the memorable Flyers’ games:
* Defesneman Ivan Provorov putting the puck through his legs to get past Max Domi before beating goaltender Keith Kincaid and giving the Flyers a 4-3 overtime win on Nov. 30. It enabled the Flyers to tie a franchise record for points (24) in November.
* Boston’s Brad Marchand overskating the puck after touching it gently at center ice as he went in on a shootout breakaway against Carter Hart, clinching the Flyers’ 6-5 comeback win on Jan. 13. Travis Konecny had the shootout winner.
* Hart making numerous clutch saves, rookie Joel Farabee notching the game-winner, and Phil Myers becoming the first Flyers defenseman since Mark Howe in 1987 to score goals in three straight games in a 3-2 overtime win in Boston on Nov. 10.
* Kevin Hayes scoring two goals against his former team, the Rangers, in a 5-1 Flyers win on Dec. 23.
* Convincing wins at Washington on Feb. 8 and March 4. In the first game, Claude Giroux had three points and reached the 800-point mark in his career.
* Jake Voracek scoring in overtime to give the Flyers a 4-3 victory Jan. 15 at St. Louis, the defending Stanley Cup champion.
On Friday, the league will also launch the “NHL Pause Binge” on NHL.com and its official YouTube channel. Among the offerings: Full-length NHL games from the 1950s to the present.
Meanwhile, Comcast Spectacor, the Flyers’ parent company, gave its game-day employees some good news Thursday. While play for the NHL, NBA, and National League Lacrosse remains suspended, employees will keep receiving pay through April 15.