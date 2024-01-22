Flyers send Bobby Brink down, recall Olle Lycksell from Lehigh Valley

The Flyers announced Monday that Bobby Brink has been sent down to Lehigh Valley and Olle Lycksell has been recalled.

Brink has struggled as of late and has not collected a point in his last seven games. Recently demoted to the fourth line and off the power play, he was a healthy scratch for the last three games and did not dress in the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 12 — in his home state.

”It’s not fun not playing,” Brink told The Inquirer on Friday. “I mean, everyone wants to play, but it’s out of my control, so I’m not going to sit and worry about it. I’m just going try to come to the rink and get better every day and do what I can to try to get stronger and faster and touch up on my skills so that when I do get back in that I play well and stick.”

The forward, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 38 games, hasn’t been given directives on what to work on but knows he needs to make changes to his overall game. He has used his time in the press box to watch and pick up things that have made other players successful.

”The guys in the lineup are playing well and I think I’ve made some mistakes structurally every now and then,” he said. “I think that I need to be better within the structure and play better in that sense.”

Lycksell’s promotion is his second of the season. He was recalled on Dec. 6 when Noah Cates was placed on injured reserve with a broken foot. During his 14-day stint with the Flyers, he appeared in one game against the Arizona Coyotes. Lycksell played just over six minutes in that game on Dec. 7. He has one assist in nine career NHL games.

The 24-year-old Swede has 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) in 33 games this season with the Phantoms, including six points (four goals, two assists) in his last five games.