After trading for the rights to restricted free agent defenseman Tony DeAngelo on Friday from the Carolina Hurricanes, the Flyers signed DeAngelo to a two-year, $10 million ($5 million AAV) on Monday.

The 26-year-old was acquired, alongside a seventh-round pick, early on Day 2 of the NHL draft for three draft picks — a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-rounder. Multiple reports had the correct contract terms on Friday but the deal was not made official until Monday.

» READ MORE: Wrong guy. Wrong time. Wrong reasons. Flyers’ trade for Tony DeAngelo is a mistake in every way.

DeAngelo tallied 10 goals and 51 points last season with the Hurricanes in 64 games, finishing with a plus-minus rating of plus-30. Prior to his lone season in Carolina, the Sewell, Gloucester County, native previously spent four seasons with the New York Rangers organization and one with the Arizona Coyotes.

He had his best season in 2019-20 with the Rangers when he posted career-highs in goals (15) and points (53). Since making his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season, the offensively-minded DeAngelo has put up 34 goals and 157 points in 270 games.

The move for DeAngelo did not come without criticism, given the 5-foot-11, 180-pound defenseman’s past suspensions for racist language and a well-documented confrontation with former Rangers teammate Alexandar Georgiev.