Flyers sign defenseman Egor Zamula to a one-year, $775,000 contract extension

The Flyers announced Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Egor Zamula to a one-year, $775,000 contract extension, which is the league minimum for the 2023-24 season.

Zamula, 23, was a restricted free agent heading into the offseason. He played 44 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, collecting a goal and 18 assists. Zamula also played 14 games with the Flyers, posting four assists.

The 6-foot-3, 177-pound Zamula’s season came to a premature end while he was with the Phantoms. On April 10, Zamula underwent surgery on his left shoulder. The Flyers said they expect him to make a full recovery before training camp in September.

Zamula signed with the Flyers as an undrafted free agent in September 2018. He has played a total of 26 games with the Flyers (four assists) and 127 games with the Phantoms (five goals, 54 points) over the course of three seasons.

Now the Flyers have nine restricted free agents remaining that they must address this offseason. The biggest names of the group include center Morgan Frost, center Noah Cates, and defenseman Cam York.