Just three days before the Flyers hit the ice for the beginning of training camp, the team added a new face to the mix on Monday, signing veteran forward Antoine Roussel to a professional tryout offer.

The left winger, 32, will look to impress at training camp in hopes of latching on with the team in a bottom-six role. Last season with the Arizona Coyotes, Roussel collected four goals and eight points, finished with a minus-16 rating, and racked up 59 penalty minutes in 53 games.

A 10-year veteran of more than 600 NHL games, Roussel previously spent three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and six with the Dallas Stars. He is best known for playing a physical, in-your-face, brand of hockey, often bordering the line between chippy and dirty.

He does fit the mold of player that general manager Chuck Fletcher and new coach John Tortorella have targeted this offseason. The Flyers have consistently emphasized a desire to be “tougher to play against” in 2022-23, and earlier this summer they acquired Tony DeAngelo and enforcer Nic Deslauriers to help address overall team toughness.

Roussel was once a productive bottom-six winger, reaching double digits in goals in four straight seasons with Dallas between 2013-17. His best season came in 2018-19 with Vancouver when he racked up a career-high 31 points in 65 games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Since returning from that injury, he has not shown the same type of mobility and has seen his effectiveness dip over the last three seasons.

One of the league’s most notorious pests, Roussel has finished in the top 10 in penalty minutes six times, has 56 career fights, and has the ninth-highest total of penalty minutes among active players. Roussel has also killed penalties throughout his career and has a reputation for being a hard forechecker.

The French-born forward will be looking to carve out a role as a depth forward under Tortorella, although there will be plenty of competition. Zack MacEwen, Patrick Brown, and Deslauriers are projected to make up the team’s fourth line.