The Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Bobby Brink will be out five months after he recently underwent hip surgery.

The 21-year-old Brink suffered a left hip injury during offseason workouts which proved to be a torn labrum. Dr. Christopher Larson of Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minneapolis performed the surgery.

Brink, who is considered one of the team’s top prospects, played in 10 games last season for the Flyers, dishing out four assists after signing his entry-level contract on April 10.

Prior to joining the Flyers, Brink competed at the University of Denver for three seasons, leading the nation in scoring with 57 points in 2021-22 and helping the Pioneers win the national championship last season. The Minnesota native was picked in the second-round pick, No. 34 overall, by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL draft.

Brink is just the latest Flyer with injury concerns, as winger Joel Farabee underwent disc replacement surgery on June 24 and could miss the start of the season. Defenseman Ryan Ellis’ status is also very much uncertain after the defenseman played in just four of the Flyers’ 82 games last season with what he called a “multilayered injury.”

There have been few concrete updates on Ellis’ rehab to this point and general manager Chuck Fletcher has admitted he still does not know if Ellis will be ready for training camp. Finally, centers Sean Couturier (back) and Kevin Hayes (multiple surgeries for an abdominal injury) also went under the knife last season, but both should be fully healthy for opening night.

Taking into account the Flyers’ five-month timeline, Brink would not return until late December at the earliest. The Flyers open the season at home on Oct. 13 against the New Jersey Devils.

