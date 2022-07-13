As free agency opened Wednesday, the Flyers continued to address the holes on its blueline by signing a familiar name, Justin Braun, and added to its forward depth by signing physical left winger Nic Deslauriers.

With first-pair defenseman Ryan Ellis’ status still uncertain after a “multi-layered” pelvic injury he suffered last year during training camp Keith Yandle’s pending retirement, and the Braun trade to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline, the Flyers were left with three open spots in their defense corps. They filled one when they traded for Tony DeAngelo last Friday.

Now, Braun has returned to fill the hole he left behind when he was traded, joining the Flyers on a 1-year, $1.75 million contract. He is coming back to a similar locker room but with a different coach, with John Tortorella now at the helm.

Last season, Braun started off slotted into the third pair but stepped up when injuries forced him to move up the lineup. He spent a lot of time on the first pair with Ivan Provorov and also worked quite a bit with young defenseman Cam York.

With five goals and 11 assists in 61 games, Braun, normally regarded as a stay-at-home defenseman, posted a career-high in goals last season. Despite the Flyers’ well-documented struggles, he finished with a plus/minus of plus-three and was one of the team’s most reliable players before being dealt to New York on deadline day.

While Flyers management has said that they believe Ellis will play again, they have not given a definitive response about whether it will be this season. Braun’s return to Philadelphia might be an indication that they’re prepared for Ellis to miss a substantial period of time.

Deslauriers has signed a 4-year, $7 million ($1.75 million AAV) contract and adds another veteran presence to the Flyers locker room. At 31 years old, the rugged winger has played nine NHL seasons and 506 games split between the Montreal Canadians, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild.

Last season, Deslaurier started the year with the Ducks before being traded to the Wild on March 19. Over 81 games (61 with the Ducks, 20 with the Wild), Deslauriers scored eight goals and had five assists in 2021-22, while finishing with a minus-11 rating.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Deslauriers’ game is predicated on physicality, as he ranked in the top 10 in the league in hits (263), penalty minutes (113), and fighting majors (13). A prototypical John Tortorella-type player, Deslauriers gets in on the forecheck and throws his big body around, something Tortorella and general manager Chuck Fletcher want to see more of the Flyers this season. He also fits into the team’s aspirations to get bigger and “harder to play against,” a priority that was very apparent at last week’s NHL draft.

Tortorella described Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler as the type of player he really likes, especially after seeing a clip of one of Seeler’s fights. Coincidentally, Deslauriers fought Seeler last season when the Flyers played the Wild in Minnesota. He will most likely slide in somewhere in the Flyers’ bottom-six.

The big question surrounding the move for Deslauriers will be the term of his contract. A four-year deal will see Deslauriers on the Flyers’ books through his age 36 season, a worrying thought given Deslauriers’ style of play and the wear and tear he puts on his body.

Former Flyers find new homes

After the Flyers placed Oskar Lindblom on waivers with the intention of a buyout on Tuesday, it took Lindblom just over 27 hours to land with a new team. Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks announced they signed the beloved former Flyer to a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.5 million.

Lindblom, 25, notably overcame a battle with Ewing’s sarcoma in 2019. In all, Lindblom played five seasons with the Flyers, putting up 50 goals and 97 points in 263 career games. In 2021-22, Lindblom scored 12 goals and had 26 points in 79 games played.

Martin Jones, the Flyers backup in 2021-22, is also headed to the West Coast. The 32-year-old who played 35 games for the Flyers last season, reportedly will sign a deal with the Seattle Kraken. Former Flyer Nic Aubé-Kubel, who recently won a Stanely Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, signed a 1-year, $1 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.