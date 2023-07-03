Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to one-year deal

After day one of free agency, Flyers general manager Danny Brière was still searching for someone who could add a veteran presence to the defensive corps. On Monday, he found a player he felt was the right fit in Marc Staal and signed him to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Staal, 36, more than qualifies as a veteran presence. He has played in 1,101 NHL games. He has worn three jerseys (New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Florida Panthers). He has been to the playoffs 11 times, with 128 postseason games. And he most recently helped the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final, contributing more than 20 minutes a night across 21 playoff games.

Staal had three goals and 12 assists in 82 regular-season games last season. He averaged more than 18 minutes a night and finished with a plus-10 rating. He played a physical game with 122 shot blocks and 152 hits. Staal also made headlines when he boycotted the Florida Panthers Pride Night with his brother, Eric.

Staal is reuniting with coach John Tortorella, whom he played for in five of his 10 years as a Ranger.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.