Flyers sign Garnet Hathaway to two-year, $4.75 million contract

Garnet Hathaway’s NHL debut was Feb. 29, 2016, against the Flyers. He is now a Flyer.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière thought he was done for the day at 3:30 p.m., three hours after free agency started. But at 9:17 p.m., the Flyers announced they had added Hathaway to a two-year, $4.75 million deal.

Hathaway, 31, has played 457 games over his eight-year career. A 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger, he made a name for his physical, gritty, and energetic game. He can add to the the fourth line’s depth on the right wing.

Philadelphia will be Hathaway’s fourth team. After going undrafted, Hathaway cracked the Calgary Flames’ roster at 24 years old. He played 14 games and slowly increased his role each year, playing in 76 games four seasons later.

From there, he signed a four-year deal with the Washington Capitals and played at least 50 games each year. He played is 400th NHL game in December against the Edmonton Oilers and then was traded to the Boston Bruins at the deadline. He played every game and recorded an assist in the Bruins’ seven-game loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Over the course of his career, Hathaway has scored 58 goals and 64 assists in 457 games. He averages 10 minutes, 47 seconds per game. He also has spent 490 minutes in the penalty box.