Let’s say you’re a big Ivan Provorov fan. He’s the unquestioned leader of the Flyers’ defense, especially with Matt Niskanen having retired. He found his game last year under new coach Alain Vigneault, and you drool every time Vigneault suggests that Provorov has only scratched the surface of his potential.
So you want to put some money on Provorov to win the Norris Trophy. Never mind that no Flyer has ever won the award, given to the league’s best defenseman, or that Provorov doesn’t fill the stat sheet prolifically enough as Tampa’s Victor Hedman or Washington’s John Carlson. It’s not an advisable play, but do yourself a favor and shop around.
At FanDuel, Provorov is 24-1. At DraftKings, he’s 30-1. At BetMGM, you can get him at 40-1. If you’re going to take a longshot, might as well get yourself the best odds.
» Odds boards: BetMGM | DraftKings | FanDuel | PointsBet | William Hill
BetMGM has a good selection of hockey props ahead of Wednesday’s season opener, including over/under point totals for Claude Giroux (45.5), Sean Couturier (49.5) and Jake Voracek (50.5). All three of those totals are ahead of the pace those players scored at last year in 69 games. There are 56 games this season.
“You’re really just going off past performances to try to come up with a line,” said Tom Gable, the director of race and sports at the Borgata. “Believe me, you’re also going to look around at the rest of the markets. You don’t want to get too out of whack. When you hang a line, then you’ll basically adjust it based on what action comes in.”
Gable said the Rangers (30-1) are by far his biggest liability among Stanley Cup futures followed by the Avalanche, Islanders and Flyers.
The Rangers are no lock to even make the playoffs and certainly won’t just skate through the East, which is widely held to be the toughest division in the league.
The Flyers (7-2) are second favorites to Boston (5-2) to win the East Division’s regular-season title. Almost as interesting is they are a hefty -250 to make the playoffs and +200 to miss. Those yes/no playoff propositions are among the most interesting.
“They don’t resonate with the general public, but the sharper guys gravitate toward them looking for some possible value on something that may be mispriced,” Gable explained. “The average joe is betting the future odds like Stanley Cup or division.”
Other notes from the hockey window:
- PointsBet has an over/under on Flyers’ points for the season at 65.5. In a 56-game schedule, that’s a points percentage of 58.5%. Last season, the Flyers’ points percentage was 64.5%.
- Carter Hart is around 10-1 to win the Vezina, something no Flyers goalie has done since Ron Hextall 34 years ago.
- Like this from DraftKings, Flyers’ goals leader: Travis Konecny (+175), Sean Couturier (+185), Claude Giroux (+650), James van Riemsdyk (+650), Kevin Hayes (+700), rest of team (+1000). My pick would be Hayes, but then again I also took the Seahawks on Saturday.
- PointsBet had the Flyers at 22-1 to win the Stanley Cup, highest among a handful of sportsbooks sampled by the Inquirer.
- Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (5-1) is BetMGM’s favorite to win league MVP. Edmonton’s Connor MacDavid (6-1) and the Rangers Artemi Panarin (17-2) round out the top three. Couturier (50-1), Hart (50-1) and Giroux (80-1) are the only Flyers on the board.