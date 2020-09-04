In franchise history, the Flyers are 9-7 in Game 7′s. That’s the glass-is-half-full stat.
The glass-is-half-empty stat: The Flyers are just 1-17 in series in which they have fallen into a 3-1 hole.
They will try to come all the way back from a 3-1 series deficit when they meet the New York Islanders in Game 7 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Islanders have lost the last two games in overtime, including Thursday’s 5-4 double-overtime decision. The latest loss will not have a lingering effect, said New York’s Andy Greene, a veteran defenseman.
“Short memory” is what’s needed , Greene said Friday. “A soon as the game was over [Thursday], it was, ‘Let’s focus on Game 7.’”
“We know we’re going to have to play our best game of the series,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Really looking forward to the opportunity. Excited in the right way. Focused in the right way. We’re going to have a chance to prove it.”
Center Kevin Hayes said the Flyers need to “limit our mistakes because they’re a team that when we turn it over or we have three guys low, all of a sudden they’re jamming it down our throats on a three-on-two. They play a very systematic game.
“It’s Game 7. Both teams know exactly how the other team plays. Whoever sticks to their system the most will have the better opportunity to win.”
Because of injuries, unsung winger Michael Raffl has played in only eight of the Flyers’ 15 postseason games. But he is tied for second on the team with four goals, and on Thursday night, tallied a key score, delivered five hits, and was plus-3.
“Raffy was a real force on the ice, doing the right things in the defensive zone and getting in lanes,” Vigneault said. “Offensively, he scores that goal because he’s in front of the net. We score the winner because he’s in front of the net. That’s where you score the goals in playoff hockey. Obviously we need him to continue to play well.”
Vigneault revealed that the plan was for Oskar Lindblom to return in Game 1 of the conference finals in Edmonton – if the Flyers advanced that far.
“We sort of made the deal with him,” Vigneault said, saying he originally told the winger to get ready to play in Edmonton if the Flyers got there. “The circumstances [injuries to Sean Couturier and Joel Farabee] made it that we needed him before and luckily he was ready.
“What does that say about the young man, that after having going through what he went through. He could have easily said. ‘Listen, with the way things are in the world and the COVID, I’m going to wait for next year. I’ll get ready and I’ll be 100 percent.’ No, he comes back. He helps his teammates. Gets himself ready to play.”
Lindblom, who has missed most of the season because he was battling a rare bone cancer, was solid Thursday in his first game since Dec. 7.
“I don’t want to say we accelerated the process here, but the sixth of September [the original date of Game 1 in the conference finals] or the third of September, it’s pretty close,” Vigneault said. “He’s all in. He wanted to play and help his teammates. That says a tremendous amount about the young man.
“Hopefully he can continue to play, get his game to where it was before he couldn’t play anymore and help our team win some more games.”
Jake Voracek on Ivan Provorov, who scored the overtime goal, played 38:15, and was plus-3 with four hits and two blocks in Game 6: “He’s a machine.” … Scott Laughton leads the Flyers with five postseason goals. ... The Flyers played their last Game 7 in 2014, dropping a 2-1 decision to the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden. Vigneault coached against the Flyers in that series.