Report: Carolina Hurricanes finalizing signing of former Flyer Tony DeAngelo

Tony DeAngelo is returning to Carolina after all.

Just nine days after being bought out by the Flyers, the defenseman is finalizing a one-year deal to return to the Carolina Hurricanes, according to a report from the Daily Faceoff. The deal is expected to be for one year at around $1.6 million, according to the report, and will see DeAngelo return to Raleigh, where he played the 2021-22 season.

The deal puts a bow on what was a whirlwind year for DeAngelo in Philadelphia. The Sewell native’s negotiating rights were acquired from Carolina by the Flyers last July for three draft picks — a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 third, and 2024 second). Former general manager Chuck Fletcher then signed DeAngelo to a two-year, $10 million contract.

After one season, the Flyers decided to move on from DeAngelo, initially exploring the trade market before eventually placing him on waivers for the purpose of a buyout on July 14. DeAngelo cleared waivers the following day which made him an unrestricted free agent. The cost of the buyout will be $3.33 million over the next two seasons ($1.66 million each year). The Flyers opened up $3.33 million in cap space with the transaction.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals and had 42 points in 70 games during his lone season playing for his hometown team, but struggled on the defensive side of the puck. DeAngelo had a team-worst minus-27 rating and ranked among the league’s worst defenseman in several defensive metrics. In Evolving Hockey’s defensive goals above replacement model, DeAngelo ranked dead last out of 326 qualified NHL defensemen.

DeAngelo always seemed destined to be moved this summer after being scratched for the final five games of last season for an unspecified issue. Before joining the Flyers, DeAngelo spent a year with the Hurricanes where he enjoyed a career season. Playing alongside Jaccob Slavin and in a more defensively structured team, DeAngelo posted totals of 10 goals and 51 points in 64 games. He was also a career-best plus-30.

In late June, The Athletic reported that the Flyers and Hurricanes were close to completing a trade for DeAngelo. The deal would have seen the Flyers retain 50% of DeAngelo’s salary, and a prospect come to Philadelphia in return. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell confirmed that parameters of a deal were in place on July 1 but ultimately, the deal never reached the finish line. By waiting it out, the Hurricanes ended up getting DeAngelo for about a million cheaper than they would have and also didn’t have to give up anything in return.

Given the Hurricanes are familiar with DeAngelo and saw him have success there, the deal makes a lot of sense for a team hoping to contend for a Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes have shown they are capable of insulating DeAngelo’s deficiencies and now get a strong offensive defenseman and power-play quarterback at a relative discount.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.