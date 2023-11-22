Flyers prospects Matvei Michkov, Cutter Gauthier make TSN’s top 50 under-24

The Flyers are off to a promising start at 10-7-1, but even better days could lie ahead.

Why? On Wednesday, Canadian sports outlet TSN released its annual top 50 players under the age of 24 list, and the Flyers are well represented. While Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard unsurprisingly ranked No. 1, the Flyers had two players crack the top 20 in Matvei Michkov and Cutter Gauthier.

Michkov, who the Flyers selected seventh overall in June’s draft, is No. 16 on the list while Gauthier, the fifth overall pick in 2022, comes in right behind him at No. 17. At 16th and 17th, Michkov and Gauthier are the two highest-ranked players who are not currently playing in the NHL. The Flyers also are the only team to have two non-NHL players on the list. Gauthier’s Boston College teammate, Will Smith, is the next amateur after Gauthier on the list at No. 38.

Michkov and Gauthier’s place on this list is nothing to sniff at, considering it also features the likes of Bedard, Norris Trophy favorite Quinn Hughes (No. 2), and 99-point man Jack Hughes (No. 3).

Michkov, 18, and Gauthier, 19, have been enjoying scintillating seasons in their respective leagues. Since being loaned out by parent club SKA St. Petersburg in September, Michkov has thrived for HC Sochi in the KHL. Michkov has 11 goals and 13 points in 26 games for Sochi and is producing at a historic pace for an under-20 player in Russia.

Gauthier has been just as prolific in the NCAA ranks, as he has fired in 11 goals and has 15 points in 12 games. Blessed with a cannon of a shot, Gauthier’s standout sophomore season comes after he scored 1.15 points per game as a freshman, tallied 10 points at last year’s World Juniors, and then scored seven goals against pros at the senior World Championships. Gauthier likely will be selected to represent Team USA at this year’s World Juniors as well.