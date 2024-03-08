Flyers acquire veteran defenseman Erik Johnson, trade Wade Allison in separate deal

Erik Johnson is probably best known for his toothless smile as he lifted Lord Stanley’s Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 but the defenseman will now bring another veteran presence to the Flyers blue line. The Flyers announced Friday they have acquired the veteran from the Buffalo Sabres for a 2024 fourth-rounder.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2006 by the St. Louis Blues, and the first American-born defenseman chosen directly from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, Johnson has made a name for himself as one of the game’s best defensive defensemen. In 970 NHL games with the Blues, Avs, and Sabres, the rugged Johnson has 340 points (91 goals, 249 assists) with a plus-minus of minus-2. This season he has three goals in 50 games with the Sabres.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Johnson plays a heavy game and is known for his toughness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win. He brings plenty of playoff experience (55 games) and will provide insurance for the Flyers who are currently without injured blueliners Nick Seeler, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Jamie Drysdale.

Johnson, who will turn 36 later this month, is on a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

Flyers flip Wade Allison for Denis Gurianov

Before the clock hit zero on the 2024 NHL trade deadline, the Flyers also flipped Wade Allison to the Nashville Predators for winger Denis Gurianov.

After suiting up for 60 games last season, Allison had a hard time cracking the Flyers lineup in 2023-24 with right-wingers Travis Konecny, Garnet Hathaway, Cam Atkinson, Bobby Brink, and Tyson Foerster ahead of him in the pecking order. The 26-year-old Allison’s career has been marred by injury, with him managing just 13 goals and nine assists in 75 career NHL games with the Flyers.

The 2016 second-rounder scored nine goals last season but was in and out of coach John Tortorella’s dog house. He was placed on waivers during training camp and has spent the entire season with Lehigh Valley, notching 10 goals and 17 points in 46 games.

Gurianov, a first-round pick in 2015 of the Dallas Stars, has struggled to find his game as of late after posting back-to-back 30-plus point seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-2022. His best season came in 2021-22 with Dallas when the speedy winger scored 20 goals in 64 games.

This season, he split time between Nashville and Milwaukee of the AHL. He has a goal and an assist this season in 14 games with the Predators and will be a UFA come July 1. In parts of seven NHL seasons split between Dallas, Montreal, and Nashville, Gurianov has logged 294 games and tallied 52 goals and 61 assists.