Making the six-year, $33 million extension he signed in training camp look well worth it early, Konecny jumped a pass at the offensive blue line and snapped a shot over the glove of Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford to give the Flyers a quick 1-0 lead in the first period. Then, at 4-on-4 with time winding down in the second, Konecny received the puck on the rush and carried it into the zone, dragged it around the stick of defenseman Duncan Keith and on to the backhand, then launched a shot up over Crawford’s glove again.