Flyers’ Travis Konecny ruled out vs. Oilers with upper-body injury

EDMONTON, Alberta — After exiting Monday’s game early against the Calgary Flames, Flyers leading scorer Travis Konecny has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game vs. the Edmonton Oilers with an upper-body injury.

Konecny, who leads the team in goals (27) and points (54), took a heavy hit from behind from Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar along the boards in the second period against the Flames. He curled up along the boards in visible pain until the play stopped, eventually getting to his feet and gingerly skating off. From there, Konecny headed straight down the tunnel and did not return for the rest of the contest. According to The Athletic’s Julian McKenzie, he was seen wearing a sling after the game.

While Konecny went on a 10-game point streak from late December to mid-January, he recently had been in a scoring slump. He went eight games without a point and 13 games without a goal.

However, he was just starting to come out of it. He scored two goals against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 16 and notched a point against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 18. Before suffering his injury on Monday, Konecny had added another goal and an assist against the Flames to extend his point streak to three games.

Konecny previously missed six games in November with a right hand injury. The Flyers went just 1-3-2 during that stretch.

In a team release, the Flyers said Konecny will be assessed by the team’s medical staff upon returning to Philadelphia.