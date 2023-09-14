Flyers hopeful Tyson Foerster already showing NHL ‘swagger’ at rookie camp

After a summer rooming with Joel Farabee and Wade Allison, some of that NHL swagger has rubbed off on Tyson Foerster.

Last year, as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ star player, Foerster’s confidence was clear. Seven points in an eight-game stint with the Flyers took that to the next level. But a whole summer in Philadelphia training with the NHL staff and players has made all the difference in preparing him to make a real push for a roster spot.

Between golf outings and fishing trips, the 21-year-old Foerster got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes day-to-day to keep your body in top form. In addition to building confidence, a key ingredient in every successful NHLer, Foerster added to the mental and physical parts of his game. He observed how to eat, how to rest, and how to work out.

» READ MORE: Five Flyers prospects to watch this week at rookie camp

Advertisement

Just looking at him during rookie camp, Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière could see the difference.

“He’s thicker,” Laperrière said. “He wants to prove to the organization that he’ll do whatever it takes to make the team. And all credit to him, he stayed here all summer, trained like an animal, and it shows.”

In his eight-game NHL stint, Foerster impressed with his shot. That’s always been his calling card. Meanwhile, his skating has always been considered a weakness. The shot still stands out, but there’s more to his game now than just that. Over the last season with the Phantoms, Foerster worked on rounding out his game. While he might not be the prettiest skater, the 2020 first-rounder skates hard, and has improved in several little areas within his game. Now, he can beat opponents not just from distance but in front of the net, as well.

Foerster’s a completely different person than the 19-year-old Laperrière met two years ago. Phantoms fans might not like hearing Laperrière say it, but the AHL coach is pretty sure he won’t be seeing Foerster again after camp.

“He’s got his mind set,” Laperrière said. “I feel like you walk around him, he’s confident, he’s got that swagger about him that I love, everybody loves. He’s probably gonna get to the next level and be there for a while.”

From Carter to Carson

For most of his young career, Carson Bjarnason has tried to emulate Carter Hart’s on-ice tendencies.

The 18-year-old watched lots of film of the Flyers goalie as well as of Montreal’s Carey Price. He tried to incorporate skills and habits into his own game.

“I really like his post play,” Bjarnason said of Hart. “It’s something he’s definitely tuned up. Even watching him through the years in juniors and stuff, his post play is always something that really stood out to me.”

At the end of June, all Bjarnason’s studying of Hart culminated in the two becoming teammates when the Flyers picked the young goaltender with pick No. 51 of the 2023 NHL Draft. When Bjarnason arrived for rookie camp, he got to meet Hart in person, as the two hung out around the facility and attended Phillies games.

» READ MORE: Mark Recchi to become 28th member of Flyers Hall of Fame in January

Bjarnason also gets to work with the same goalie coaching staff that has helped Hart recently find his stride in the NHL. After finishing with a save percentage of .877 and a 3.67 goals against average in the 2020-2021 season, Hart, 25, improved to a .907 SV% and 2.94 GAA last season despite the struggling team in front of him.

Even since development camp at the beginning of June, Bjarnason feels his overall game has improved. Particularly, he believes he’s doing a better job tracking the puck. As he heads into the next season, he knows what to focus on, namely keeping his feet under him and ready for the next play.

Although Bjarnason is returning to the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, he will continue to benefit from the Flyers’ programs. Over the summer, when he was away from Philadelphia, coaches Kim Dillabaugh and Brady Robinson stayed in touch. He remains a few years away but the Flyers have high hopes for their new netminder.

Breakaways

The Flyers rookies will play the New York Rangers rookies in the first game of a back-to-back on Friday at the PPL Center in Allentown (7:05 p.m.). ... Some of the Flyers veterans scrimmaged on the ice before the beginning of rookie camp Thursday. Forwards Sean Couturier (back) and Cam Atkinson (neck), who both missed the entire 2022-23 season with injury, participated. The Flyers open up training camp next Thursday.