Healthy Flyers beat Columbus, 4-2, to open 2023-24 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been a long time since the Flyers had their full forward firepower available to them. Since 2021 to be exact.

That’s how long Sean Couturier was out, his last game prior to Thursday night coming on Dec. 18, 2021. Cam Atkinson missed all of last season, too.

It’s hard to look good in a salary cap sport when you’re missing around $13.5 million in allotted salaries in your forward group.

But the Flyers entered this 2023-24 season, the start of a “New Era of Orange,” healthy. Rebuilding, yes, but with a quiet confidence about themselves, too.

The result of those factors: a much more complete showing on opening night, and a balanced four lines that all had moments during the team’s 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, where the Flyers were the better team for most of the game.

Welcome back

Couturier’s last NHL point came in that December 2021 game. Two back surgeries, a lot of rehab, and 664 days passed until Thursday night, when, fittingly, the Flyers’ top center was part of the first goal of the season.

The Flyers took advantage of a Blue Jackets turnover and bad line change and marched in 2-on-0, Couturier and Joel Farabee alone on Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins. Farabee carried the puck into the zone, passed across to Couturier, who fed it back to Farabee for a 1-0 lead.

Couturier’s line, with Farabee and training camp sensation Bobby Brink, spent most of their night in the Columbus end of the ice.

Atkinson got his welcome back present in the form of an empty-net goal that put the game away with 1 minute, 29 seconds left that silenced his former home crowd.

Hart’s hot start

In front of a home crowd on opening night, the Blue Jackets came out firing and had much more jump than the Flyers did early. But Carter Hart was sharp, controlling rebounds and fending off a few early chances.

Columbus did take advantage of a bad Hart rebound and tie the game at 1-1 when Jake Bean put home a loose puck after the Blue Jackets’ top pick, Adam Fantilli, put one on goal.

But Hart was nearly perfect after that.

His best save of the night came with his glove. Justin Danforth was in clean on a breakaway 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the second period, but couldn’t get his shot past Hart.

Hart then stopped Kirill Marchenko in the slot with the Flyers down a man with less than five minutes left in the game, and stoned Alexandre Texier late.

Patrik Laine made the score 3-2 with a goal with 43 seconds left in the game.

Hart made 31 saves.

Special teams shutdown

Where else were Couturier and Atkinson greatly missed? On the penalty killing unit.

The Flyers were perfect there Thursday night, shutting the Blue Jackets down four times and even creating some of their own offense.

Breakaways

Travis Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead with seven minutes left in the first period. Scott Laughton showed some nice puck control and then passed to Konecny, who rang one off the post and in. Konecny scored again, an empty-netter just before the final horn. ... The Flyers are staying in Columbus overnight and will practice there Friday before traveling to Ottawa, where they play a 1 p.m. game with the Senators on Saturday (NBC Sports Philadelphia). The team’s home opener is Tuesday night vs. Vancouver.