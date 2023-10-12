Former Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov says Flyers were ‘making my game worse’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ivan Provorov laced up a new pair of skates inside a new dressing room Thursday, the morning of a new season with a new team in a new city.

It’s quieter here in Ohio’s capital, and Provorov, once thought — and paid — to be among the top defenseman in Philadelphia, likes it that way, he said.

He likes his new team, and the way it plays, too.

“There are a ton of guys here who can make plays and score goals,” Provorov said.

He counts himself among that group. But his six goals in Philadelphia last season were his fewest since his rookie season in 2016-17, and his 27 points in 82 games marked his lowest output per game since 2019.

Provorov’s play clearly declined with the Flyers over his last few seasons, and he had the worst possession metrics of his career last season.

Asked how he could benefit from a fresh start, Provorov, who the Flyers traded to Columbus in a three-team deal, pointed to the Flyers and their style of play.

“Overall, the last three years the way the team played over there is just not really my game,” Provorov said. “It was a lot of rimming, throwing the puck away. For a player that … I consider myself that can make plays and can contribute and play with the puck … that felt like it was making my game worse. To be on a team that can make plays and is allowed to make plays, it’s been really refreshing. I can actually play my game.”

Is there any resentment?

“It is what it is,” Provorov replied. “At the end of the day I can’t take those three years back. Overall, I think a lot of people didn’t really like the way the last three years went over there.”

Outside of his declining play, which Provorov blamed on the Flyers, the 26-year-old Russian’s season was also stained by his refusal to wear Pride-themed jerseys on Pride Night in January.

The incident clearly didn’t help his standing in a locker room that he seemed to be detached from. The Flyers were also entering a rebuild, and Provorov didn’t seem thrilled to be a part of it.

His assertion that the Flyers asked him to play a game that didn’t fit him does butt up against the reality that Flyers coach John Tortorella is asking his offensive-minded defensemen — Travis Sanheim and Cam York — to be more active.

“I heard some of the comments,” Tortorella said with a smile when asked to respond to Provorov. “I’ll leave it alone.”

Provorov appeared slated for Columbus’ second pairing with Damon Severson, who is another offensive defenseman. Columbus is not expected to be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, so while Provorov had to be happy to leave a rebuilding Flyers club, his new team isn’t projected to do a whole lot of winning.

He said he still kept in touch with a few Flyers players, but didn’t indicate there were any extra emotions ahead of Thursday’s opener.

“Obviously it’s your old team, some of your teammates you’ve played with for a long time,” Provorov said. “It probably won’t hit me until I’m on the ice.”

Ristolainen makes the trip, but isn’t playing

Injured defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen made the trip with the Flyers, but he was not slated to be in the lineup Thursday night.

That means the Flyers did not have to make a roster move and activate him from injured reserve.

If he’s activated before Saturday’s game in Ottawa, the Flyers would have to make a corresponding move — likely putting third goalie Felix Sandström on waivers — to get to 23 players on the roster.

Breakaways

Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae, and Sandström were scratches for the opener. … The Flyers are not changing their captaincy situation. Scott Laughton will wear an ‘A,’ and Tortorella said, “We’re in no rush to put letters on people because I want to allow people to feel like they have the opportunity to say something.”