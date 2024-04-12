Wayne Simmonds’ top 10 moments as a Flyer: A Gordie Howe hat trick, an All-Star MVP, and that toothless grin

If ever there was a player born to be a Flyer it was Wayne Simmonds.

A rugged winger with hands equally adept at scoring goals and the “sweet science,” the Toronto-born Simmonds quickly made himself a fixture for the Flyers after arriving from Los Angeles in a 2011 trade. Over the next eight seasons in Philadelphia, he established himself as one of the NHL’s top power forwards, toughest customers, and most beloved teammates. That love extended to the fans, who appreciated Simmonds’ hard-nosed style of play and willingness to do whatever it took to win, traits which hearkened back to the day of the Broad Street Bullies.

On Saturday, ahead of the Flyers’ game against the New Jersey Devils, the team will welcome Simmonds back to the Wells Fargo Center and honor him as he signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Orange and Black. Ahead of Simmonds’ big day, here’s a look back at 10 of his best moments with the team.

10. Flyers acquire Simmonds from L.A.

Mike Richards was an extremely popular Flyer: 30-goal centers in their prime who play with a mean streak are hard to find. But after Richards led the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, things turned sour a year later and the team made a shocking deal to move Richards to L.A. for a package of assets. The blockbuster was finalized on June 23, 2011, and the Flyers landed a 22-year-old Simmonds, Brayden Schenn, and a second-round draft pick for their former captain along with prospect Rob Bordson.

9. Simmonds announces his presence

While the Richards trade was not a popular one at the time, Simmonds quickly got to work in winning over Flyers fans. In just his second game with the club, Simmonds notched his first goal as a Flyer in fitting fashion by putting a rebound from in close past legendary Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur.

Simmonds also dropped the gloves in the 3-0 win, knocking David Clarkson to the ice twice with a couple of big rights. That’s one way to introduce yourself to a new fan base.

8. A toothless grin

As if Simmonds didn’t already look enough like a Flyer, he added a toothless grin to complete the character. In 2017, he was hit with a stray stick which ultimately cost him four front teeth. Needless to say, he stayed in the game and that grin soon became part of his trademark look. Simmonds refused to replace the teeth until he retired, so it looks like the “Wayne Train” can finally book that dentist appointment.

7. Ed Snider dedication

With Snider ailing with cancer in 2016, Simmonds dedicated the Flyers’ push for the playoffs to the team’s founder.

“We’re playing to make the playoffs for him. We think we have more in the tank,” Simmonds said. “We’re going to be playing Washington, and we’re going to dedicate this to Mr. Snider.’’

In the second-to-last game of the season, Simmonds put actions behind his words, scoring two goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins to help the Flyers clinch a playoff berth.

6. Simmonds wins All-Star MVP

In his lone All-Star appearance in 2017, Simmonds stole the show, winning MVP honors after scoring a hat trick. He became just the second Flyer to win the honor, joining Reggie Leach. Simmonds also took home a Honda pickup truck to boot!

5. Simmonds wins Mark Messier award

The Mark Messier Leadership Award is presented each year to a player “who leads by positive example through on-ice performance, motivation of team members, and a dedication to community activities and charitable causes.” In 2019, Simmonds, who split the season between Philly and Nashville, was recognized as the winner of the award thanks in large part to his work with Snider Hockey. Simmonds also created Wayne’s Warriors, a program that hosted military members at Flyers games and volunteered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and March of Dimes.

“The people of Philadelphia, they accepted me as one of their own,” Simmonds said recently via Zoom. “For me to have been there for eight years, I felt it was only right for me to give back to the community and do whatever I could possibly do.”

4. A tearful farewell

One of the more iconic moments of Simmonds’ career came in his final game as a Flyer. With speculation swirling that he would be traded at the approaching deadline, Simmonds donned the Orange and Black one last time, this time at Lincoln Financial Field in the Stadium Series on Feb. 23, 2019.

The Flyers rallied from 3-1 down against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins to win, 4-3, in overtime. Afterward, an emotional Simmonds was given the team’s victory helmet by Jake Voracek. Simmonds would be traded to Nashville two days later.

3. Simmonds named Flyers’ MVP

On the heels of a second straight 30-goal season and fourth straight 25-goal campaign, Simmonds was awarded the Bobby Clarke Trophy as team MVP in 2017 for the first time. The season marked the fourth straight year that Simmonds led the Flyers in goals, a feat previously accomplished by only Tim Kerr and John LeClair. Always the team player first, Simmonds wasn’t focused on winning the individual hardware.

“It’s nice, but I’d much rather make the playoffs,” he said then.

2. First Gordie Howe hat trick

While the hockey trifecta might be improperly named since Howe only recorded two career games with a goal, an assist, and a fight, Simmonds matched Mr. Hockey’s total in one week in 2013. The first came on Feb. 13, 2013, against the Penguins, with Simmonds scoring two goals, assisting on another by Voracek, and scrapping with Tanner Glass. Three days later, he did it again, scoring, assisting, and fighting in a win over the Winnipeg Jets. Only Rick Tocchet (nine), Clarke (five), Eric Lindros (four), and Gary Dornhoefer (four) have more Gordie Howe hat tricks than Simmonds’ three in franchise history.

1. Playoff hat trick

April 29, 2014, might be the best game Simmonds ever played as a Flyer. Trailing 3-2 in their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, the Flyers needed someone to step up and become the hero. Enter Simmonds. The power forward set the tone early and often, scoring the opening goal and two more past Henrik Lundqvist before the end of the second period for his first career playoff hat trick. He later picked up a misconduct for hitting Mats Zuccarello from behind. The Flyers won, 5-2, and forced a Game 7, which they lost, 2-1.