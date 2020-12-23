“It’s pretty crazy to think where we all started from. I don’t think any of us imagined we’d be where we are today,” York, who was scoreless in five WJC games last year, told the NHL Network. “The game out there has grown so much. Its awesome to see so many California players coming through the ranks. I think we’re going to see California hockey grow. I’m just so proud of California and proud to be a part of that.”