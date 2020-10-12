Five days after drafting him in the fourth round, the Flyers signed right winger Zayde Wisdom to a three-year, entry-level contract Monday.
The Flyers traded up in the draft with Tampa Bay to get the physical Wisdom with the first pick of the fourth round, 94th overall. They had considered taking him in the second round (54th) and had no selections in Round 3.
His deal has an annual cap hit of $825,833, per CapFriendly.
Wisdom, a 5-foot-10 1/2, 195-pound power forward, had a breakout season in 2019-20 with Kingston in the Ontario Hockey League, collecting 29 goals and 59 points in 62 games.
A Toronto native, Wisdom won the E.J. Maguire Award of Excellence last season, The award is given annually by the NHL to the draft-eligible player who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through character, competitiveness and athleticism.
In 2015, Travis Konecny, now one of the Flyers' top players, was the inaugural winner of the award.
On another development, Montreal, which took the Flyers to six grueling games in the conference quarterfinals, signed winger Tyler Toffoli to a four-year, $17-million deal, an annual $4.25 million cap hit.