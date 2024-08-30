Tributes and stories flow in following the death of South Jersey hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew

A quiet, late summer morning was greeted by tragedy on Friday when news broke that NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew had been killed by an alleged drunk driver overnight while riding bikes in their hometown of Salem County, N.J.

Both Gaudreau brothers were graduates of Gloucester Catholic High School before heading off to Boston College, where they were teammates with former Flyer Kevin Hayes. They both played professionally, with Johnny, 31, starring at the NHL level and Matthew, 29, playing minor league hockey before returning home to coach at his alma mater.

Not only was the older Gaudreau the best hockey player ever to come from the state of New Jersey — his nickname was “Johnny Hockey” — the family has also been a pillar of the community, with their father, Guy, running the local hockey rink while they were growing up. A Philly sports fan, Gaudreau reportedly came close but never wound up playing for his hometown Flyers — although he did play for the Little Flyers as a kid.

Now, a family and, to a larger degree, the entire hockey community is left asking why as it tries to make sense this tragedy. Members of that community — from locals to NHL stars to media members and others who knew them — took to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to the Gaudreau brothers.

The hockey community

Current and former Flyers, as well as others from around the league, including former teammates and more, began sharing their tributes on Friday morning. Players like Joel Farabee, Max Domi, and Pat Maroon all posted Instagram stories about Gaudreau.

Former Flyers goalie Bernie Parent, like many others, shared his message on X.

But some of the toughest to read were from his former teammates, including ex-Flyer Kevin Hayes. Hayes, who previously lost his brother, Jimmy, in 2021, and Gaudreau were groomsmen in each other’s weddings.

The general manager who brought him to Columbus, Jarmo Kekalainen, shared his condolences on social media.

The local community

Those from South Jersey, where the Gaudreau’s were basically the first family of hockey, also began to pay tribute. That included a memorial being set up outside the local rink where Guy Gaudreau worked, Holydell Ice Arena in Sewell, not all that different from the one outside the Blue Jackets’ arena in Columbus.

The governor

And another New Jersey sports legend

Los Angeles Angels star and Millville native Mike Trout shared his thoughts on X.

Stories and more from the media

Those in the media, including many who have covered Johnny Gaudreau, shared stories from his life, as well as his relationship with his brother.

Some wanted him to be remembered for the family he leaves behind.

Others were simply left speechless by the news.

Gaudreau’s former teams

Although Gaudreau never played for the actual Flyers, the team considered him family as he grew up playing in their youth program. The Flyers, along with Gaudreau’s past teams — Boston College, the Flames, where he spent the first nine years of his career, the Blue Jackets, and even Team USA — all paid tribute to the two brothers from South Jersey.