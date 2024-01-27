Mark Recchi thanks ‘passionate’ fans as he is inducted as 28th member of Flyers Hall of Fame

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mark Recchi said his speech was “not going very well.” But standing in front of a glowing, giant No. 8 less than 24 hours later, Recchi spoke from the heart.

The former Flyers legend became the 28th member of the team’s Hall of Fame at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Surrounded by his fellow Hall of Fame members, including teammates Eric Lindros and John Leclair, Recchi revealed he almost didn’t hear the news due to a spotty connection over the summer.

“What an incredible honor this is to be here with all these gentlemen here, to be able to join them in the Flyers Hall of Fame is just incredible,” Recchi said, while standing at center ice. “I never would have imagined it. It’s a humbling experience.”

Some would say it’s long overdue for a guy who notched 627 points (232 goals, 395 assists) across two stints and 10 seasons with the Orange and Black. His name fills the franchise’s record book: sixth in assists; ninth in points; ninth in game-winning goals (39); and still No. 1 with 123 points in a single season, recorded 31 years ago. He received the jersey he wore that season from the organization.

Thanking the front office, Recchi called the trade that then-general manager Bobby Clarke completed bringing the forward back to Philadelphia in 1999 as “one of the best days for me.” He went on to thank the coaches, the trainers, staff members, volunteers, and his family. Recchi also acknowledged the family that late owner Ed Snider created within the organization, and gave a shoutout to the current brass for trying to bring the Flyers back to those days.

As Recchi spoke, the current edition of the Flyers took in the ceremony from the bench. The visiting Bruins also watched from theirs. Recchi played parts of three seasons with Boston, including his last in the NHL. That season, 2011, the Bruins won the Stanley Cup; Brad Marchand is the only remaining player on the Bruins who skated with Recchi.

“I’d like to thank the Flyers players for coming out here. That’s pretty cool. I know they’ve got a game to play and they’ve got a big one today. I’m working with another team but they’ve kicked our butt a few times so I hope they do it to Boston today,” said Recchi, who is currently an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Recchi skated in the alumni game Friday night and notched two goals and an assist in a 6-2 rout by the Flyers old-timers against the Bruins group. He revealed Keith Jones was “ripping people” during the game and how it brought back memories for Recchi, who acknowledged his group “had some unbelievable years but didn’t quite get the job done.”

During his second stint with the Flyers, the team made the Eastern Conference Finals twice, but lost both series in seven games.

“My teammates that I’ve had here throughout the years were unbelievable,” he said, adding goalie Robert Esche liked to listen to Elton John before games. “You can’t do it without them. They’re your heartbeat. They’re beside you, and you’re going through the trenches with them.”

Before the Flyers Hall of Fame banner that now included his name below other honored members like his teammates Lindros, LeClair, Rod Brind’Amour, Rick Tocchet, and Éric Desjardins was dropped from the rafters, Recchi addressed the fans.

“We don’t get to play this game we absolutely love for a living without the help of you guys, and you guys supporting and coming to the rink every day supporting us,” he said. “Philadelphia fans are above and beyond everybody. They’re passionate, they’re fire.

“You go through the dog days in January and February and you guys are our sixth player on the ice. You guys mean that much to us. So, keep that going. Never change, Flyers fans, you guys have been unbelievable. It’s a great place to play, it’s a great city and thanks to you guys, we get to do this and play this every day.”